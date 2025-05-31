Netflix Tudum 2025 Live Blog: I’m Talking Wednesday Season 2, Knives Out 3, Stranger Things Season 5 And More
It's a big night for Netflix!
Ranging from announcements about Wednesday Season 2 to Rian Johnson's latest Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man, 2025's Tudum is an eventful night for Netflix. Throughout it, we'll be learning more about Netflix's 2025 releases, like Stranger Things Season 5, One Piece Season 2, Happy Gilmore 2, and so much more!
So, whether you are watching the event with a Netflix subscription or simply looking for updates about the streamer's releases on the 2025 TV schedule and movie lineup, we've got you!
The Live List's Sofia Carson Kicked Off The Event
In a fun homage to some of Netflix's most popular titles of the last year, host Sofia Carson kicked off the show with a Life List of Netflix-themed entries.
From doing the viral dance from The Perfect Couple to running through the airport like she's in Carry-On, it's a fun way to kick off this Netflix celebration.
The Life List's Connie Britton and Kyle Allen even showed up for her big entrance, which resulted in her descending from the ceiling.
And there's the "TUDUM," let's get this show on the road...