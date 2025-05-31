Netflix Tudum 2025 Live Blog: I’m Talking Wednesday Season 2, Knives Out 3, Stranger Things Season 5 And More

Refresh

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli/Netflix)

The Live List's Sofia Carson Kicked Off The Event

In a fun homage to some of Netflix's most popular titles of the last year, host Sofia Carson kicked off the show with a Life List of Netflix-themed entries.

From doing the viral dance from The Perfect Couple to running through the airport like she's in Carry-On, it's a fun way to kick off this Netflix celebration.

The Life List's Connie Britton and Kyle Allen even showed up for her big entrance, which resulted in her descending from the ceiling.

And there's the "TUDUM," let's get this show on the road...