Marvel’s 'Eternals' Review & Director Scott Cooper Talks ‘Antlers’

Director Scott Cooper joins the show to discuss his first horror film, Antlers, starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. We get into the design of his creature and collaborating with a master like Guillermo del Toro, his grounded approach to storytelling, shooting on digital cameras for the first time and more.

Marvel’s Eternals is finally hitting theaters this weekend. Stick around through the show to hear our spoiler-free review of the film, as well as a spoiler-filled section on the film’s larger implications for MCU as a whole.

00:03:14 - Weekly Poll

00:07:48 - Scott Cooper Interview

00:28:26 - Morbius Trailer

00:40:00 - The Harder They Fall Review

00:45:51 - Finch Review

00:55:29 - Red Notice Review

00:59:16 - Spencer Review

01:06:45 - Marvel’s Eternals Spoiler-Free Review

01:21:03 - Eternals Spoilers

01:31:29 - Our Favorite Idris Elba Movies

01:37:32 - Outro

