Marvel’s 'Eternals' Review & Director Scott Cooper Talks ‘Antlers’
By Gabriel Kovacs , Sean O'Connell last updated
'Antlers' director Scott Cooper joins our ReelBlend podcast this week!
Director Scott Cooper joins the show to discuss his first horror film, Antlers, starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. We get into the design of his creature and collaborating with a master like Guillermo del Toro, his grounded approach to storytelling, shooting on digital cameras for the first time and more.
Marvel’s Eternals is finally hitting theaters this weekend. Stick around through the show to hear our spoiler-free review of the film, as well as a spoiler-filled section on the film’s larger implications for MCU as a whole.
Podcast Timestamps (Approx. Only)
- 00:03:14 - Weekly Poll
- 00:07:48 - Scott Cooper Interview
- 00:28:26 - Morbius Trailer
- 00:40:00 - The Harder They Fall Review
- 00:45:51 - Finch Review
- 00:55:29 - Red Notice Review
- 00:59:16 - Spencer Review
- 01:06:45 - Marvel’s Eternals Spoiler-Free Review
- 01:21:03 - Eternals Spoilers
- 01:31:29 - Our Favorite Idris Elba Movies
- 01:37:32 - Outro
