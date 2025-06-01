Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Trailer Gave Me Something I Never Thought I'd See, And I Can’t Wait For The Film

It’s alive, my friends. It’s finally alive. After over a decade of starts, stops, and setbacks, we can finally see Guillermo del Toro’s spin on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein take its place on the 2025 movie schedule . While teases for del Toro’s “emotional” retelling may scare some, it’s been music to my ears. But, now, after seeing the teaser, I think we’re going to see Ms. Shelley’s creation do something we don’t typically see it do: fight.

One of the many gifts given to fans by tonight’s live upfront event known as Tudum, Netflix dropped the first footage for this creature feature starring Oscar Isaac as the damned scientist and Jacob Elordi as his forsaken creation. Co-starring Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and a ton of other notables, this is a film that del Toro has been “actively pursuing" for "25 years.” And oh, baby is it worth it.

Even if you know all of the ins and outs of Frankenstein, The Creature typically is portrayed as a lumbering beast that hulks over humans with its power. But that last shot of Frankenstein’s Monster taking a pitchfork like a champ, and pulling his potential assassin forward for a beat down is impressive. Especially because of the

To understand my excitement beyond this footage, I have to give you a small history lesson. You see, we’ve been talking about Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein for quite a while. In fact, one of our own archival reports from 2012 had “ Frankenstein back on track at Universal.”

Much like At the Mountains of Madness, that project never materialized at that studio home; marking a period of time where we’d see connected pitches come and go. (Anyone else remember the Dark Universe pitch for Bride of Frankenstein ?) But now, the monster and his creator will return to haunt us all in this brand new tale.

Frankestein will descent upon us this November, only on Netflix.

More to come...