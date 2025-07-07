DWTS' Mark Ballas Celebrated Wrapping On The Traitors, And I'm Laughing Over Derek Hough's ‘Tango’ FOMO

As a longtime pro on Dancing With The Stars, professional dancer Mark Ballas is no stranger to the competitive side of reality television. That said, he shook things up in a completely different way as part of The Traitors' confirmed Season 4 cast, and suffice it to say, there were some jealous people in his comments. Mainly, his best buddy and DWTS judge Derek Hough, who was having some serious FOMO, made a tango joke.

It all started where it seems an increasing amount of celebrity interactions happen these days, on social media. Ballas uploaded a video to TikTok on his flight home from the Scottish Highlands, after getting his phone back for the first time in a month. Check out his brief post about the experience in the video below:

It's a goofy video, but I'd be lying if I said it didn't have me even more psyched to watch The Traitors Season 4 whenever it's available via Peacock subscription. I'm ready to see the Dancing With The Stars pro show if his ability to deduce/deceive is as crisp as his pasodoble, but Derek Hough had other things on his mind. He was in the comments, cracking jokes about Ballas cutting a rug with Traitors host Alan Cumming:

You better not have cheated on me and Tangoed with Alan C 🕺🏼🕺🏼

This is a comment made partly for the delight of DWTS fans, as it's seemingly a reference to the same-sex tango they did in Season 34. The moment created a lot of discussion surrounding the series, including the question of whether the ABC series would ever have an all-male pairing on the show.

Of course, the conversation didn't get that deep on TikTok, as Derek Hough was likely just jealous his buddy got to meet Alan Cumming. Mark Ballas teased his friend back, and hinted that he might've danced with Cumming while he was overseas filming The Traitors:

I may have Tangoed through the Scottish Highlands with Alan C 😏

I hope he's not joking if only because The Traitors would've missed a huge opportunity otherwise. I don't recall Season 2 taking advantage of Maks Chmerkovskiy being a part of the cast and showcasing his dance skills, so hopefully Mark Ballas was able to sweep the host off his feet in between the culling of celebrities.

More On The Traitors (Image credit: Hallmark/Not Gonna Lie) Kylie Kelce Opened Up About Which Of Donna Kelce's Attributes Could Work Against Her On The Traitors, Then Fully Realized It Could Be Her Greatest Strength

It's likely that we'll have to wait until the 2025 TV schedule is over before we see The Traitors Season 4. It'll be a bit odd because Ballas will likely be one of the returning pros for the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, which will air on ABC months before the streaming hit arrives. I'm sure Ballas will use his fancy footwork to dodge a few questions whilst doing DWTS, so as not to accidentally spoil the result of The Traitors.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ballas likely doesn't know if he's returning to Dancing With The Stars or not for the new season, as Daniella Karagach told CinemaBlend pros only find out they're involved shortly before the cast announcement.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Watch old seasons of The Traitors while waiting for Season 4 with a Peacock subscription. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

While we don't know everyone who is involved in Dancing With The Stars' upcoming season, we've learned a few people that will be involved. TikTok star Alix Earle is going to be on the season, as is animal enthusiast Robert Irwin. It should be an exciting season, though, whether it'll be as exciting as The Traitors Season 4 is up for the reader to decide.

Catch Mark Ballas on Dancing With The Stars on ABC this fall, and on The Traitors Season 4 on Peacock likely sometime in 2026. Derek Hough is only on the former, but I would love to see him on a future season so he too can tango with Alan Cumming.