Andrew Garfield Is Being Replaced By Jacob Elordi In Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, And The Internet Has Thoughts

Following his animated success with the stop motion revelation Pinocchio, director Guillermo Del Toro is re-teaming with Netflix for yet another whimsical classic. The horror master himself is taking on Frankenstein, and the cast, which included Andrew Garfield, Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac, created a lot of buzz for the new project. However, it was recently announced that Jacob Elordi would be taking on the monster character in the new film in Garfield's place, and of course the internet had mixed opinions on the matter.

After taking a break from acting following a number of high profile projects, Garfield was set to return with the latest Guillermo Del Toro movie. However, according to Deadline, scheduling conflicts made this partnership impossible, and The Amazing Spider Man star had to step down from the film. Upon announcing Garfield’s exit, Elordi was announced as his replacement. Some fans are excited to see the Euphoria star work with yet another Oscar-winning filmmaker, while others were devastated to lose Garfield as the star. One fan expressed their wild disappointment on X by using the breakdown scene from The Bear:

WHY IS ANDREW GARFIELD SO ALLERGIC TO BEING IN GOOD MOVIES. pic.twitter.com/NyrkfYm5Hp https://t.co/PGyeIPCjdkJanuary 7, 2024 See more

I’m not sure Garfield is allergic to good projects, as the actor has been nominated for two Academy Awards. However, this buzzy project with the Hacksaw Ridge actor attached did seem like a great addition to his filmography. Another X user used another meme to express their anger, hoping that Garfield could be convinced to return to the project.

me at andrew garfield's door to convince him to comeback to frankenstein pic.twitter.com/CPgQBoBhRzJanuary 7, 2024 See more

Most Garfield fans weren’t upset for Elordi to join Frankenstein, but were more upset about losing the tick..tick…BOOM! actor as a result. One fan said on X:

I love Jacob but dreams of Frankenstein's monster Andrew Garfield were keeping me alive. This is devestating.

While there was certainly a lot of dismay from Garfield fans, Jacob Elordi fans could not be happier and actually thought he was a better choice for the role. One fan pointed out on X that his height gave him a major advantage, saying:

jacob elordi’s 6’5 ass playing frankenstein’s monster is kinda genius casting idk

They definitely have a point, as fans were overwhelmed with just how tall Elordi was when photographed at the Priscilla premiere. Another X user agreed with this notion, stating that they totally can see why the young movie star was selected to take over the role.

jacob elordi’s 6’5” ass in monster makeup hold on i’m seeing the vision

It seems like fans of the source material are also happy with the new casting, with one user on X saying that the Saltburn actor was perfect for the part:

as a real frankenstein connoisseur i actually support this decision…i was so set on andrew as the monster but jacob actually makes sense and is kinda perfect TO ME i trust he can do it.

Even if you are an Andrew Garfield fan mourning the loss of his Frankenstein performance, there is still plenty to be excited about for this adaptation. Christoph Waltz also joined the cast recently, ironing out a pretty all-star group to be exploring Guillermo del Toro’s take on the iconic source material. In addition, the filmmaker has a deep seated love for movie monsters and the adaptations that have come before it, so the movie is definitely in the right hands. Also, Elordi has a great track record when it comes to working with auteur directors, so it’ll be interesting to see what he does with the role.

Frankenstein is still in pre-production, so it may be a while before the film becomes available for Netflix subscribers. In the meantime, you can check out Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which is also available on the streamer. Additionally, Andrew Garfield fans disappointed by the recast can still rest assured that their favorite actor will be hitting the big screen once again in We Live In Time, which is expected to head to theaters later this year.