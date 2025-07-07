Why 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Season 9 Premiere Has Me Really Confused About The State Of Gino And Jasmine's Relationship

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 premiere "Welcome to the Party, Pal." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé veterans Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have been through the ringer in this franchise, and after Season 2 of The Last Resort revealed where the couples stood, it seemed like their marriage in particular was finally over. Yet...YET...there they were as a couple for the Happily Ever After? Season 9 premiere, which eaves me very confused about what's actually going on with them.

For those who didn't tune into their last appearance, Gino agreed to some open-marriage stipulations so that Jasmine could sleep with another man, Matt, which resulted in her getting pregnant with Matt's child. Gino was understandably distraught over what happened, and the latest Happily Ever After premiere picked up after all that drama, laying out the confusing way they're labeling their relationship after all of that.

Jasmine And Gino Are Both Seeing Other People And Not Living Together

As we've seen in past updates on social media, Jasmine has moved out of Gino's home and has been either living with Matt or on her own in Florida. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After revealed he "threw her out" of the house, and she's living with Matt when the story picks up.

I expected Jasmine's situation to be what it was, but then was completely confused when we saw the update for Gino. He's in Las Vegas, on a date with a woman who looks eerily like Jasmine. I guess he has a type!

So, as of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 premiere, neither Gino nor Jasmine is living together, and are dating other people. I would call that separated, but as I'm about to get into, they're going by another label that just doesn't make any sense to me.

They Keep Calling It An Open Marriage, But I Don't Think That's The Best Descriptor

Gino and Jasmine keep referring to their current situation as an "open marriage," and while I guess that's technically true by definition, I don't think that's how it works. I would think an open marriage would entail the couple still living together while seeing other people, and acting like they're married.

Based on the flash-forward we saw of them fighting, it doesn't even seem as though they're on amicable terms. It feels more like they're divorced, and for whatever reason, deciding to remain legally married and on TV. This is just speculation, but it's possible that Gino divorcing Jasmine could endanger her status in the United States, similar to Natalie Mordovtseva's situation with Mike Youngquist years back.

I'll tolerate the label for now on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but if we reach the tell-all and they're still claiming to have an open marriage, I'm going to have more things to say. Here's hoping the other cast members get a chunk of the spotlight this season, and we get a break from the chaotic mess their relationship has become.