I Can't Get Enough Of Guillermo Del Toro Hunting Ghosts In His Haunted Hotel Room, Though I Do Worry About His Sleep Schedule

Folks, the upcoming 2025 movies slate is pretty stocked with delights at the moment. However, I think we could all agree that if Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein adaptation hits Netflix in the year to come, there’s easily room to get hyped about this title. That being said, I’m kind of worried about the Academy Award-winning director’s sleep schedule, as he’s been obsessed with hunting ghosts in his spare time.

Though on the plus side, I can’t get enough of the results, which have been shared on social media by del Toro himself. This story started not too long ago thanks to this initial thread of tweets and the phenomenon they describe:

I love Scotland- and, even when my links to it are not by bloodline, I feel close to it. My mother's family side, has lineage going to Ireland- the O'Colligan family. My Grandfather (after whom I am named) was Guillermo Gomez O'Colligan.August 20, 2024

Reading these messages reminds me of Guillermo del Toro’s UFO encounter story that he shared with James Cameron a couple years back. The man is without question a true believer when it comes to phenomena from both beyond the stars and the veil of morality. So when posts like this come up, and future updates have del Toro claiming to sleep in another room to escape that presence, I definitely pay attention.

Of course, the man who helped bring us Crimson Peak isn’t going to totally stay away from this mysterious presence. That led to this further turn being shared by Guillermo del Toro, as he continues his contribution to the upcoming horror movie schedule:

6:28 Scotland. Finished the shooting day. Going into the room now- dinner at 8:00 Anything happens and I will update. the room has more than vibes there is something angry and teritorial there. A shred of rage. Room #4August 22, 2024

I’m not the only person following Tio Guillermo’s story either, as everyone from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey to horror icon/actor Bill Moseley have been commenting along. Even Ben Stiller jumped in, genuinely scared for what’s been coming up in these reports.

Alas, if you're joining Guillermo del Toro's Hotel Haunting already in progress, prepare for a cliffhanger. As of the time this story is being written, this tweet happens to be the latest update in the ongoing supernatural drama at hand:

trying for an EVP on my Iphone pic.twitter.com/QUblyTQozKAugust 22, 2024

While my dreams of Cabinet of Curiosities becoming a Halloween tradition are limited to the only season available on the platform, I think I have a new idea to occupy my mind for the time being. Whether it’s a documentary side project that’s included on the almost assured Criterion Collection disc, or a series that airs for folks with a Netflix subscription , I think it’s time for Guillermo del Toro to go ghost hunting on camera.

I don’t watch the current shows that exist in the field, if I’m being completely honest. But if Mr. del Toro wants to chase spirits and spectres for us folks at home to watch, I’d totally be engrossed in the results that followed. Though while we’re on the subject, hey, Netflix… any chance we could revive Cabinet of Curiosities in the near future?

Clearly not too soon though, as Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is still in production, with no release date specified just yet. If you want to take a look at what’s coming ahead in the world of 2024 movies , that information is available to distract us all while waiting for updates.

And to Mr. del Toro, please remember to get those six hours of sleep you need to direct. I think even the ghosts would agree we need you in fighting form, as I'm sure whoever's in the room with you is also a fan of Crimson Peak.