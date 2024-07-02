‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ Dropped Its First Trailer and Fans Are Divided. Here’s Why I’m Stoked By The First Look

The first trailer for the upcoming Hellboy: The Crooked Man has finally landed, and it has certainly stirred the pot among fans and critics alike. The teaser has sparked a flurry of reactions, ranging from excitement to outright disappointment. While social media buzzes with contrasting opinions, I’m here to tell you why the new trailer for the 2024 movie release has me thoroughly pumped.

Fan Reactions on Social Media

Scrolling through X (formerly Twitter), it’s clear that not everyone is on board with the new Hellboy installment. Here are just a few of the negative reactions making the rounds:

@TurtleMac24 : There is only Hellboy I acknowledge. The OG. #Hellboy

: There is only Hellboy I acknowledge. The OG. @YungDagger808 : Looks like a fan-made trailer, but imma give it a chance.

: Looks like a fan-made trailer, but imma give it a chance. @JaxPHL : Dad: Son, we have Hellboy at home. Hellboy at home:

: Dad: Son, we have Hellboy at home. Hellboy at home: @washedjohn : What the hell is the dialogue in this, “dark things call to dark things.”

The criticism mainly centers on the visual style and the perceived departure from the tone established in Guillermo Del Toro’s Hellboy films. Fans are still clamoring for a third entry in Del Toro's series , even 20 years after the original. Despite these naysayers, I believe The Crooked Man has the potential to be a fresh and exciting addition to the franchise.

Indie Folk Horror Vibes

The trailer’s aesthetic, which you can watch below, immediately stands out for its indie folk horror movie feel. Unlike previous adaptations' glossy, big-budget look, this film seems to embrace a grittier, more intimate style. This shift aligns closely with the tone of the original comics, which often delve into darker, more nuanced narratives. The raw, atmospheric visuals suggest a movie deeply rooted in the eerie, supernatural elements that made the comics so compelling.

A Haunting Historical Setting

Another reason to be excited is the movie’s setting. The latest reboot of “Big Red” is set in 1950s Appalachia, a region rich with folklore and a haunting history. The setting is period-appropriate and provides a rich backdrop that enhances the film’s eerie atmosphere. The 1950s was a time of great cultural and social change in America, and Appalachia’s unique history adds an extra layer of depth and intrigue to the story.

Script by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden

One of the most reassuring aspects of this new adaptation is the involvement of series creator Mike Mignola. Teaming up with popular horror novelist Christopher Golden, Mignola’s direct influence on the script promises a faithful representation of the source material. Their collaboration suggests that fans can expect a story that stays true to the spirit of the comics, with the added bonus of Golden’s horror expertise.

Embracing A Dark Tone and R-Rating

The 2019 reboot starring David Harbour flopped despite its R rating, showing that ratings alone aren't enough. However, giving the newest film an R-rating is still a promising sign. This rating allows the movie to fully embrace the dark, scary, and violent elements that define the Dark Horse comics. An R-rated Hellboy means we can expect a more mature and intense adaptation that doesn't shy away from the brutal and eerie aspects of the story.

Practical Effects Over CGI

In an era dominated by CGI, it’s refreshing to see a film that prioritizes practical effects. Although likely influenced by budget constraints, as the newest movie seems to have a smaller budget than its predecessors, both Hellboy and the Crooked Man were created and shot using practical effects. This choice lends a tangible, authentic feel to the characters.

A Beloved Comic Run Adaptation

Finally, it’s worth noting that Hellboy: The Crooked Man is technically an upcoming book adaptation of one of the most beloved runs in the comic series. Fans of the comics will recognize the storyline and appreciate the effort to bring this particular tale to life. The Crooked Man arc is a fan favorite, known for its compelling narrative and chilling villain, making it an excellent choice for a film adaptation.