With all of the focus of the movie being on the at-sea skirmishes, segments of the film fade to black and cut to a title card announcing the next day of the week before there is any real opportunity to see the characters reflect on their experiences and become anything more than one dimensional Navy officers, and there isn’t a great deal of room created in the preambles either. Truthfully, the most interesting individual in Greyhound is the cook played by Rob Morgan, who prepares a series of impressive meals for the captain that Krause winds up not eating because he is constantly called away to duty – and he doesn’t even stay around all that long, as a new cook takes his place later in the movie for a bit that seems to only exist to showcase an odd moment of racial microagression from the commander.