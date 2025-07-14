I Can’t Get Enough Of This Fun Exchange Between A Swiftie And Travis Kelce Over Having ‘The Best Girlfriend In The World’

In just a couple of months, Travis Kelce will be back on the football field, trying to help his Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl, but for now the tight end seems to be all about the golf. In addition to showing off his acting chops in the upcoming Netflix movie Happy Gilmore 2, Kelce participated in a celebrity golf tournament this weekend. It was there that he encountered a Swiftie, and I can’t get over their cute exchange.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been going strong for two years now, and I doubt the NFL star goes many places without running into fans of his girlfriend. This weekend was certainly no different, as he took part in the American Century Championship, which aired on the 2025 TV schedule July 11-13 and can be streamed with a Peacock subscription. One fan posted their interaction with Kelce from the course, which you can see below:

“You have the best girlfriend in the world”“Good point” pic.twitter.com/eC8XiNU7YLJuly 13, 2025

How fun is that? The video shows Travis Kelce about to tee off, when he receives some words of encouragement from a Swiftie bystander. They said:

You have the best girlfriend in the world. You got it.

I mean, technically, having Taylor Swift as his girlfriend doesn’t actually do anything to improve the man’s golf game, but I guess I can see how such a reminder could serve as a confidence booster. Either way, the three-time Super Bowl champion seemed to appreciate the kind words, as he nodded and said:

Good point.

It must feel pretty amazing for this fan that they got to actually interact with Travis Kelce in regards to Taylor Swift. The Eras Tour artist was not surprisingly not present at the celebrity golf tourney, but I’m sure we’ll see her soon enough, cheering for her man from a suite in Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce has likely gotten used to encountering Swifties everywhere he goes for the past couple of years, and this was far from his first interaction with the fandom. Just as Taylor Swift is often in attendance at his Chiefs games, Kelce made several appearances at her Eras Tour shows, taking in all of the surprise songs, having lyrics changed in his honor and even taking the stage to perform a skit.

At these events he also made time for fans, exchanging friendship bracelets with Swifties and pitching in to hand out guitar picks, sandwiches and fruit to concertgoers alongside Taylor’s dad Scott Swift.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As evidenced by the golf course run-in, it’s not just at Taylor Swift concerts that the fans find him. Swifties quickly became obsessed with Travis Kelce when the two started dating, giving a big boost to his jersey sales and going to games (which many girl dads loved, as they got to bond with their daughters over football). The tight end definitely took notice and has spoken about some of those gratifying moments with Swifties.

I think it’s cool that Travis Kelce always seems to keep Taylor Swift’s fans in mind, even when he’s doing his own thing. It really does seem to prove that he knows he’s got the best girlfriend in the world.