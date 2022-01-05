10 Great Boba Fett Collectibles On eBay That Every Star Wars Fan Will Want

The Force is strong once again for Star Wars fans who are on the hunt for exciting new content from that galaxy far, far away. Though Star Wars movies don’t pack multiplexes as often as Jedi probably would prefer, Star Wars television series have continued to expand on the universe through thrilling programs like The Mandalorian, the animated The Bad Batch, and the newest live-action story, The Book of Boba Fett, currently Boba Fett Collectible Toys.

The resurrection of Boba Fett also has Star Wars fans scouring eBay for collectible items featuring the mysterious bounty hunter, who “died” in Star Wars: Episode VI - The Return of the Jedi, only to miraculously continue on in various Star Wars comic books, animated television programs, and so much more. If you are a rabid collector, or new to the trading game, we handpicked 10 fantastic Boba Fett items that you can find on eBay, and quickly add to your growing collection with the click of a button.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Lucasfilm mastered the art of producing must-have toys tied to each and every one of the movies they produced. Very few kids made it through adolescence without owning a lightsaber in some form, and I can guarantee that several people reading this still own action figures of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Yoda… maybe even in their original packaging. Boba Fett got a surprising number of toys, which you can find on eBay, including…

Vintage Boba Fett Action Figure: The bounty hunter Boba Fett made his cinematic debut in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. Since then, he has appeared in several other films and shows, and tends to produce a new action figure each time he reappears. We’re certain there will be plenty of The Book of Boba Fett merchandise on the store shelves, but vintage figures like this one, associated with the 1985 TV series Star Wars Droids, are the rare type of toy that you can find on eBay.

Boba Fett Funko Pop: Obviously, Funko Pops have dominated the market in the past few years, and no matter which fan base you belong to, you can find Funkos with characters you adore. Star Wars is no different, and this particular Boba Fett Funko Pop has the wear and tear on his armor because he appears during The Mandalorian, which is set years after The Return of the Jedi.

Boba Fett Ship: The most important characters in the Star Wars universe get their own ships. Luke Skywalker piloted an X-Wing fighter, while Han Solo owns the Millennium Falcon. When it comes to Boba Fett, the bounty hunter rockets around the galaxy in the Slave 1, a ship he inherited from Jango Fett. And you can now own by scouring eBay for the best value.

Boba Fett Helmet Lego: Star Wars and Legos have become synonymous in recent years, thanks to video games and Disney+ specials made using the classic Star Wars characters. So a collectible item on the Must List of every Star Wars fan would be this intricate Lego bust of Boba Fett’s legendary helmet. Keeping it focused on just his headpiece, and not his full suit, allows for real detail in the Lego set. Plus, it will display beautifully in a glass case in your home.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Boba Fett Comics

There were several years following Return of the Jedi when Star Wars stories couldn’t be found in movie theaters. George Lucas rejuvenated the franchise with his prequel trilogy beginning in 1999, but before that happened, Star Wars fans turned to novels and comic books seeking continued adventures in the galaxy they had come to adore. eBay is a great place to acquire must-have classic comic stories starring Boba Fett, starting with…

Star Wars Bounty of Bar-Kooda #1: An extremely popular and valuable comic book issue, Bounty on Bar-Kooda likely served as an inspiration for the storytelling arcs that play out in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Part of a LEGENDS series, the story leans into Boba Fett’s victories over Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and can be found by clicking here.

Star Wars Boba Fett #.5: Long before a Mandalorian show on Disney+, comic book issues such as Boba Fett Number One-Half mapped out single-serving adventures for the bounty hunters, taking us deeper into their world than the movies ever did. The title of this book, Salvage, has Boba Fett detouring to respond to a distress call from a freighter, and ending up with more than he bargained for. Grab it on eBay to prepare for the new Book of Boba Fett show.

Star Wars Boba Fett Enemy of the Empire #1: The Star Wars Disney+ shows do a fine job of filling in story gaps from the trilogy of films that kick started the entire Lucasfilm wave. Boba Fett: Enemy of the Empire takes fans back even farther. Set before A New Hope, this four-part series explains why Darth Vader relies so heavily on Boba Fett for missions… but also why he can’t fully trust him.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Boba Fett Trading Cards

Trading Cards aren’t only for athletes. Movie and television fans often can find cards centered around their favorite pop-culture characters, and Star Wars dabbles in that merchandise on a regular basis. You’ll be surprised by the sheer number of Boba Fett trading cards that can be found on eBay, starting with these collectibles.

Star Wars Evolution (Topps 2016) BASE Trading Card #53: Granted, most card collectors grabbing valuable pieces in both sports and entertainment seek complete sets, but others collect every card featuring a character they adore. This particular Boba Fett card catches up with a key Empire Strikes Back scene, when Boba Fett tracks Han Solo to Cloud City. Given that the character has so few scenes in the trilogy, this card comes with a spark of value, so dig it up on eBay.

Jeremy Bulloch Boba Fett Signed Auto Custom Cut #'d 1/1 Trading Card PSA/DNA: Only three actors can claim that they have played Boba Fett in a live-action Star Wars story, and Jeremy Bulloch was the very first. The actor played the fearless bounty hunter in both Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. That’s legendary status. So finding any trading card on eBay with an official Jeremy Bulloch signature on it would be worth its weight in Beskar bars.

War of the Bounty Hunters #1 CGC 9.8 Trading Card Cassaday: This last product is a crossover of comics and cards. War of the Bounty Hunters was a popular comic book storyline, and these rare trading cards replicated the covers of the books, as well as some variant versions. All of them are highly sought after, but the cover for issue #1 is the one that everyone wants to get their hands on.