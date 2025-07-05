Alyssa Milano And Holly Marie Combs Pay Tribute After Charmed Co-Star Julian McMahon Dies At 56

Julian McMahon, the Australian actor whose credits spanned both TV and film, unfortunately passed away this past week. According to reports, McMahon died following a battle with cancer, which he kept private. Since the news broke, fans have taken to social media to share their condolences and pay tribute to the late star. Additionally, some of McMahon’s former co-stars have also memorialized him, and that includes Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, who worked with McMahon on Charmed.

As a member of the Charmed cast, Julian McMahon played Cole Turner. He remained a regular cast member from Season 3 to 5 but also returned for a guest spot in Season 7. During his tenure on the show, McMahon worked closely with Phoebe Halliwell actress Alyssa Milano, who played his on-screen love interest. After news of McMahon’s death broke, Milano took to Instagram to share photos. The “heartbroken” actress also noted McMahon’s “talent,” “charisma” and “smile” before discussing their work on the show:

We spent years together on Charmed—years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments. He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other. Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable—but always with love.

On the WB show (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription), Cole is a half human/half demon who’s sent to kill Phoebe and her sisters. However, the two eventually fall in love and, after Cole eliminates the more unsavory half of himself, he and Phoebe tie the knot. The marriage doesn’t last, given Cole takes another villainous turn, yet their relationship is still loved by fans today. Of course, while on the show Julian McMahon also worked with Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell, and she honored him on IG:

One of a kind is an understatement. Your unyielding zest for life and crazy making sense of humor will be sorely missed. The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals.

While Holly Marie Combs also included a couple of photos in her post, her message really hits hard. The last bit of the tribute is particularly bittersweet, as the “lady friend” Combs is likely referring to is fellow Charmed alum Shannen Doherty. Known for playing Prue Halliwell on the show’s first three seasons, Doherty passed away in 2024 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Julian McMahon’s own cancer diagnosis was revealed by his wife, Kelly, who released a statement that was shared with Deadline. Kelly confirmed that Julian died on July 2 in Clearwater, Florida. She also asked “for support during this time to allow [her] family to grieve in privacy.”

More on Charmed (Image credit: Spelling Television) Years After Her Stints On Charmed And Pretty Little Liars, Holly Marie Combs Shares An Honest Take On How The Casts Compare

Throughout the course of his career, McMahon shined in more than a few notable roles and supplanted himself within a few notable fandoms. He received praise for his role as Dr. Christian Troy on the acclaimed medical drama Nip/Tuck and earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work. McMahon also played Jess LaCroix on FBI and its spinoffs, even leading Most Wanted before leaving after Season 3. In terms of film, McMahon starred in productions like Premonition, Red and most recently, The Surfer, but he’s arguably most famous for playing Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom in two Fantastic Four films. (Just months ago, McMahon positively reacted to Robert Downey Jr. taking over the role.)

It’s honestly hard to believe that Julian McMahon is no longer with us. What I find comforting, however, is how his Charmed co-stars and fans are now honoring him. Considering the way his work has penetrated the culture, I’m confident that his contributions to TV and film will be appreciated for years to come. At present, though, we here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to McMahon’s loved ones during this time.