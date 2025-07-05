After Seeing What Happened Between Carmy And His Mom In Season 4 Of The Bear, I Hope Abby Elliott’s Dream For The Berzattos Comes True

Spoilers for Season 4 of The Bear are ahead! If you are not caught up, you can stream the series with a Hulu subscription .

Before the new season of The Bear premiered on the 2025 TV schedule , I was thinking a lot about the episode “Ice Chips.” In that memorable Season 3 installment, we saw Abby Elliott’s Sugar and her mom, Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), reconcile, and they began to repair their relationship. So, going into Season 4, I wanted the same thing for Carmy. Now, after watching that happen on screen, I’m reflecting back on Elliott’s dream for the Berzattos.

Now, before I watched all of The Bear’s fourth season , I had the chance to interview Abby Elliott. We talked a lot about her big episode from last season, the aforementioned “Ice Chips,” and how it changed Sugar’s life and relationship with her mom. I also asked if she could ever see that kind of healing in the cards for Carmy and their mother. In response, The Bear cast member said:

I think that Sugar has always hoped for that. And even since Season 1, Episode 1, she's [saying] ‘Have you talked to mom? Can you do this?’ And while they both, you know, go back and forth with their mom, and it's so complicated, I think that Sugar is a fixer. And she desperately wants this family that she has never had, and she's kind of hopeless about it. And, you know, I think it's why she married someone like Pete. She wants that stability.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

Hulu offers great programming like FX's The Bear and originals like Only Murders in the Building. Meanwhile, Disney+ is home to Andor and WandaVision. However, you can get all these shows and more with one payment by getting the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

I couldn’t agree with her more, I want Sugar, Donna and Carmy to find stability too! They all deserve it, and they all clearly care so much for each other. So, I’m with Elliott, I want them to work through their struggles together and come out the other end as a stronger and healthier family.

However, that’s tough. It’s a blunt fact that the relationship between the Berzattos is tense, loud and passionate. While they love big, they also are terrible communicators, and because of that, they can have a hard time expressing their feelings in a healthy way. However, they’re all working really hard to be better.

That’s ultimately what led to Carmy and Donna’s reconciliation this season. In Episode 9, Jeremy Allen White’s character finally had a full and healthy conversation with his mother after they ran into each other at the wedding in Episode 7.

(Image credit: Courtesy of FX Networks)

It was beautiful too. Jeremy Allen White’s character cooked for his mom, she read her apology to him, and it felt like they took a massive leap in their healing journey. Now, with Season 5 of The Bear on the way, hopefully we can see Carmy, Donna and Sugar together as a stable and happy family.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, after Carmy chose to leave the restaurant in the Season 4 finale, I can’t help but wonder if that will put a new strain on his relationships. While he plans to stick around until the restaurant is stable, I can’t help but wonder how everyone will feel about this choice long-term. Will there be resentment? Will they all accept it? Will they help the chef find his purpose and spark again?

The answer is unclear. However, no matter what happens, I hope the Berzattos are able to find “stability” and support each other through whatever life throws their way.