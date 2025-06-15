Someone Already Created A Fake Popcorn Bucket For Spaceballs 2, And I’d Actually Love To Own This

While it’s long felt like a fan’s pipedream, Spaceballs 2 is finally in the works, with Josh Gad producing alongside the incomparable Mel Brooks. The project was confirmed in 2024, but the prospect of it now feels more real, given that a hilarious Spaceballs sequel teaser has been unveiled. In the aftermath, fans seemed to be pumped over the possibility of another installment in Brooks’ screwball, space odyssey series. One fan was actually so pumped that they created a fake popcorn bucket for the film, and I’m loving this faux trinket.

Popcorn buckets have been all the rage as of late, with various studios looking to craft creative receptacles that tie in with their films. (We can probably thank Dune: Part Two for truly ushering in this era of fancy snack containers.) Of course, given that Spaceballs 2 hits theaters in 2027, it’s way too early for an official bucket to hit the market. However, thanks to X user Rudy A, fans now have an idea of what such an item could look like. Feast your eyes on the photo that was shared:

Shut up and take my money! #spaceballs2 pic.twitter.com/Lh8JoGfBvoJune 12, 2025

So… can we make this a real product, please? The Eagle 5 – the Winnebago-esque starship that Lone Starr and Barf travel in – is a perfect template for a popcorn bucket. I could honestly see myself sitting in a theater with that container in hand and happily munching on my snack. Considering how ideal this concept seems to be, I can’t imagine that Amazon MGM Studios wouldn’t at least consider this. Of course, I can also think of another cool item as well.

An even more obvious choice would be to have a popcorn bucket that resembles the helmet of the original 1987 film’s iconic (and hilarious) antagonist – Lord Dark Helmet. Such an idea is even less far-fetched than the notion of an Eagle 5 bucket. Just earlier this year, a bucket resembling the helmet of Darth Vader – on whom Dark Helmet is based – was released for the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Seriously, Amazon MGM and theaters chains, there’s money to be made with these buckets.

The merchandising possibilities aside, the mere fact that Spaceballs 2 is actually happening is just too exciting. For the uninitiated, the original film – which Mel Brooks directed and co-wrote – centers on space adventurers and mercenaries Lone Starr and Barf, who must rescue Princess Vespa (and her wise-cracking droid, Dot Matrix) from the clutches of the President Skroob and his Spaceballs. Along the way, Starr also attempts to wield the power of the Schwartz.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

A galaxy very, very, very, very, far away awaits in Spaceballs, which is streamable on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for the With Ads plan, or prepay for a year and save up to 20% with the annual plan.

Fans can thank Josh Gad for helping to spearhead the production and pitching it to Brooks, who trusted his vision. So far, the upcoming science fiction parody film has been described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Plot details are currently being kept under lock and key (and probably in a galaxy very, very, very, very far away). What’s been reported, however, is that Bill Pullman will reprise his role as Lone Starr, and he’ll be joined by his son, Lewis Pullman. Rick Moranis is also returning as Dark Helmet, while Daphne Zuniga is playing Princess Vespa again. Keke Palmer is also set to join the cast as a new character. Josh Greenbaum has also been tapped to direct.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully, more Spaceballs 2 updates will arrive sooner rather than later. I’m looking forward to seeing what the cast and crew have in store and, of course, I’m also eager to see the tie-in products that are released. Considering how meta the franchise is, I wouldn’t be surprised if the popcorn bucket craze is directly addressed in the movie. We’ll have to wait and see but, in the meantime, I’ll just be thinking about that Eagle 5 bucket. Fans can also use their time to stream the original film, which is available with a Max subscription.