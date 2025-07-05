Amanda Seyfried Says There’s ‘Fatigue’ When It Comes To Sequels, But I Also Appreciate Her Humorously Honest Comment On Her Own Career

Amanda Seyfried has some great 2025 movie releases to look forward to, including the book-adapted film The Housemaid and the historical musical-drama, Ann Lee. However, it seems that fans probably shouldn't expect the talented actress join a sequel of some sort anytime soon. Seyfried recently shared her thoughts on the “fatigue” that surrounds follow-ups but simultaneously made a funny and honest comment on something she wants.

There have been plenty of conversations about superhero fatigue after movies like Ant-Man 3, The Marvels and Madame Web became box office bombs. Other massive IPs have also been receiving legacy sequels in recent years, while some others are in the works are about to be released. I'm looking at films like Jurassic World Rebirth and Spaceballs 2. While chatting with Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan for Interview Magazine, Amanda Seyfried weighed in on Hollywood's sequel craze while admitting that there's one she'd like to do:

I will say, there’s a little bit of fatigue with sequels. I want original content. I think it’s really scary and brave to do it. It’s not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It’s just for money and it’s frustrating. Then again, I’d do Mamma Mia! 3 in a heartbeat.

I was going to say! Seyfried certainly has starred in a couple of sequels herself, like Ted 2 and the Mamma Mia sequel. While there’s still no official word on third Mamma Mia 3, the franchise’s producer, Judy Craymer, said in 2020 that the franchise was meant to be a trilogy and was sure Universal would greenlight it. The gears of speculation have also been turning as of late, with Sabrina Carpenter even reportedly being eyed for a role. All the while, something Seyfried said she wants to do in a threequel is sing the franchise's eponymous song, since her co-stars Meryl Streep and Lily James sing it in the other films.

Honestly, it's hard not to appreciate Seyfried's willingness to be honest about wanting to do that theoretical third movie. She's spoken highly of the experiences she had making the first two. Also, that's not the only cinematic follow-up she's eying.

Amanda Seyfried also expressed interest in doing is Jennifer’s Body 2. That may sound like a surprising move, given that the original 2009 flick was a box office flop. Still, the film has gained a major cult following over the years, and a sequel could potentially garner interest from multiple generations of viewers.

Despite that, the Les Misérables alum isn't wrong in saying that sequels have overrun Hollywood. Unless a very big swing is being taken, one could indeed argue that it's not "brave" -- from a creative standpoint -- to make them. Still, they do rake in the cash, with the box office performances of Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine being prime examples of that.

Amanda Seyfried's comments represent an interesting dichotomy involving the balance between original content and consecutive sequels. It's a complex conversation, and it's interesting to hear actors weigh in on it. Whether the craze dies down is anyone's guess, but I know I'd honestly still love to see Seyfried star in sequels to both Momma Mia and Jennifer's Body.