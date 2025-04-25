Someone Asked Dave Filoni About An Idea For A Mandalorian And Grogu Popcorn Bucket, And Please Take My Money

Next year is going to be big for Star Wars fans, as we’ll see the first Star Wars movie on the big screen in years. The upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu will bring the popular characters from Disney+ to theaters everywhere. There are certainly a lot of questions about what the new movie will have to offer, but one of the most important has to be:, just what will the popcorn bucket look like?

Ok, maybe that’s not the most important question, but judging by just how popular popcorn buckets have become in theaters of late, and how every major movie release gets at least one, there’s no question whatever that The Mandalorian and Grogu will have one. Speaking with Collider, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni said no decision has yet been made. However, I actually think it has, because Filoni has the perfect idea, saying…

It’s got to be Grogu, right? Sitting there with popcorn in front of him, and the bucket’s the pram.

I hope that whoever is responsible for making the Mandalorian and Grogu popcorn bucket is paying attention, because I can’t imagine a better idea than this one. Grogu’s anti-gravity pram is one of the most iconic images of the Disney+ series. Add to that the fact that Grogu eating or drinking literally anything is almost always a viral meme, and a popcorn bucket pram with Grogu inside it would be a thing of beauty.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

So many of the novelty popcorn buckets are simply boring, being standard buckets with a cool picture on them, or impractical, with a design that makes getting the popcorn out and clearing it afterward difficult. Something that both looks cool sitting on a shelf and is instantly recognizable as being from the movie it’s referencing, while also being practical to use, is remarkably difficult to produce.

An idea like this one checks all the boxes nicely. The only reason I can conceive that an idea like this might not get approved is that it’s unclear if the pram in question is actually in the movie. When last we saw Grogu, he had seemingly traded in his floating bed to pilot the droid IG-88. One can imagine marketing people wanting to promote something that’s specifically in the new movie.

Considering that Dave Filoni isn’t just one of the screenwriters of the upcoming Star Wars movie, but is also the Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm, he might have enough sway, if he chooses to use it, to make this popcorn bucket happen. While I’ve never purchased a popcorn bucket at a theater, and even my collection of Disneyland popcorn buckets is fairly limited, I might very well buy one for this movie if it’s the right one.