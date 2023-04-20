Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa And Millie Gibson Are Looking Shagadelic (Baby, Yeah) In Newest Pics

Nucti Gatwa and Millie Gibson are hard at work filming for the upcoming Season 14, and are serving up some absolute looks in the process. The fashion game is on point for the newest Doctor and his companion, and they're gloriously channeling Austin Powers and the groovy-doovy spirit of the 1960s. The latest looks at the Doctor Who leads are positively shagadelic, baby, and definitely have me excited for the upcoming season.

While Doctor Who is preparing to air its 60th-anniversary special featuring the return of David Tennant, the show's cast and crew are hard at work on Season 14. The costume department is working on some of the most stylish looks this franchise has seen in quite some time, and if you don't believe me, take a look at these absolutely crispy outfits Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson are wearing courtesy of the show's Instagram account:

Absolutely iconic, and we haven't even seen an episode yet. The blue with the pinstripes? Are you kidding me? This is a vast departure from anything we've seen from any Doctor in the modern era, and just about trumps every look we've seen from the classic era. And we're just talking about a single look for a lone episode! The same indulgent praise applies to Millie Gibson here, and I'm thrilled to see this mod pair in action when the new season debuts on Disney+.

The latest Doctor Who photos are making the rounds, and were reshared by the stars themselves. For those hungry for any and all details, these captions might shed just a shrivel of insight on what to expect for this Season 14 episode:

"Serving 60s... 🔥" - @BBCDoctorWho

"Disco Doctor" - @MillieGibbo

"The Doctor will see you now." - @NcutiGatwa

One can't gather a ton of details from these short captions beyond the confirmation that The Doctor and Ruby Sunday will be feeling "groovy" in the 1960s. Beyond that, we don't know a ton about what to expect from Season 14's story.

We do know some details about the future, though most of it is about the show itself. For example, we know that Season 14 is set to arrive on Disney+ with a boosted budget. We've also learned that Russell T. Davies is working to format the series so that it can have a more consistent release schedule, though it'll come at the cost of fewer episodes a season. We also know that a holiday special is going to happen during Ncuti Gatwa's run, which should be something for fans to look forward to.

Before we get to all of that, though, we have to get through Doctor Who's 60th anniversary. David Tennant is reportedly the lead in that adventure and reprised his role after becoming The Doctor once again following the regeneration by Jodie Whittaker's Doctor. It's unknown at this time how involved, Ncuti Gatwa was in the anniversary, considering he was working on the set of Barbie during it. The actor is featured in the trailer, however, so one would imagine he has a scene or two in it to help tell the story of the Doctor's eventual regeneration into his iteration. We'll just have to wait on more details!

Be sure to hold onto that Disney+ subscription to watch the three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials set to stream in November of 2023. Ncuti Gatwa's season will be following that, and I'm assuming more dynamite fashion looks from both him and Millie Gibson.