Ncuti Gatwa Landed Another Gig As Doctor Who's Fate Hangs In The Balance, But This One Gives Me Hope The Series Will Return

News
By published

This feels like good news!

Ncuti Gatwa&#039;s Doctor looking out of the TARDIS as it travels through the Time Vortex
(Image credit: BBC)

As Doctor Who continues to reveal new gods of the Pantheon and hint at a wild season finale reveal, there are still some big questions fans are pondering. The BBC has admitted it will not consider renewing the series until viewing the numbers of how this ongoing season performs, but some recent news regarding Ncuti Gatwa and Eurovision has me optimistic that a renewal is on the way.

While Ncuti Gatwa's last news of a new gig had me feeling iffy on being able to watch a new season of Doctor Who with a Disney+ subscription anytime soon, the latest news of him being a part of one of the biggest music competitions in the world has me thinking otherwise. Here's what we know, and why I'm feeling way more optimistic about seeing the sci-fi series again.

Ncuti Gatwa Is Involved In Eurovision 2025

When Eurovision kicks off on May 13th this year, Ncuti Gatwa will be the UK's spokesperson for the event. For those that don't know what that means, he will essentially be the person who announces how the UK panel has scored each other country's performing act during the competition. Check out the announcement below, as well as Gatwa posing with his Sonic Screwdriver in hand:

It's a very cool announcement, and one that has me more optimistic than not we're going to see Doctor Who return for another season. Beyond the fact I've seen this franchise brush off past claims it was on its final leg, I think there's something to the fact that the franchise is working so closely with Eurovision.

Why This News Has Me Optimistic About Doctor Who's Chances Of Renewal

While I was originally convinced Doctor Who may not return and that Ncuti Gatwa was on his way out as The Doctor, the news that he's serving as the UK spokesperson for the big contest has me second-guessing all of that. As some might be aware, the series plans to do its own take on Eurovision with the episode "The Interstellar Song Contest," which will air the same day as the finale of the competition, May 17th.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Stream the new season of Doctor Who only on Disney+. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

While I'm sure it was no coincidence Russell T. Davies intended to do a Eurovision parody episode during the actual competition, I can't imagine that The BBC would be keen on inviting Ncuti Gatwa to be a major representative for the UK's portion if Doctor Who could realistically by canceled by the end of the year. I feel like doing so would be a bit embarrassing for the network, but this is just speculation on my end.

More On Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Varada Sethu as Belinda in Doctor Who Season 2x03

(Image credit: BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf)

Doctor Who's Up To All That Timey Wimey Timeline Stuff Again, And Ncuti Gatwa And Varada Sethu Told Me Even They Had Trouble Knowing What Was Going On

I'll admit my bravery in maintaining Doctor Who will survive another season stems from the cryptic Mrs. Flood, who broke the fourth wall again at the start of the season, proclaiming the end of the series was near. I have a suspicion that the network and RTD have leaned into news of the series ending, in order to further bolster the storyline and what's coming in the season finale.

Whether Ncuti Gatwa will still be The Doctor when Doctor Who returns is another story. It's been widely reported that reshoots took place for this current season despite wrapping on it the year prior, with suggestions that the scenes filmed were for Gatwa's regeneration scene. It's assumed this wasn't planned, and while we have no confirmation the star is exiting, one does have to question what reshoots had to occur just a couple of months before the premiere date. I prefer to stay optimistic and think that we'll get more of Gatwa and his crying Doctor for at least one more season, but we can only wait and see!

Catch new episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+ on Saturdays. This season is already off to a strong start, so be sure to catch up and keep up with one of the best sci-fi shows on the 2025 TV schedule.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

I Still Can't Believe The Buffy Reboot Exists, And I Love This Disney TV Exec's Totally Logical Explanation For Why It's Happening

Kim Kardashian Is Back And Ready For Black Bikini Summer (But Fans Can’t Stop Making The Same Comment About Her Appearance Change)

I Still Can't Believe The Buffy Reboot Exists, And I Love This Disney TV Exec's Totally Logical Explanation For Why It's Happening
See more latest
Most Popular
Sarah Michelle Gellar in blue lighting in Buffy The Vampire Slayer theme montage
I Still Can't Believe The Buffy Reboot Exists, And I Love This Disney TV Exec's Totally Logical Explanation For Why It's Happening
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock post jump in Speed
Speed Duo Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Are Re-Teaming For The First Time In Years, And I'm Jazzed About The Kind Of Movie They'll Be Doing
Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine
We've Finally Seen What The Rock Will Look Like In The Smashing Machine, But What Drew Him To It Instead Of 'Hard As S--T To Make' Blockbusters?
Kim Kardashian in bikini top in Hulu&#039;s The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian Is Back And Ready For Black Bikini Summer (But Fans Can’t Stop Making The Same Comment About Her Appearance Change)
Rick and Chelsea on Gary&#039;s yacht in The White Lotus Season 3
How Walton Goggins Responded To Questions About Aimee Lou Wood And The White Lotus Before His Publicist Ended The Interview
Jackson in Age of Ultron side by side with Florence Pugh from Thunderbolts*&#039; trailer
Thunderbolts Releasing The Same Day As Samuel L. Jackson Celebrating Age Of Ultron’s 10-Year Anniversary Is Making My Marvel Heart Grow 3 Sizes
FBI: Most Wanted&#039;s Fugitive Task Force in Season 6x09
I’m Still Hurting Over FBI: Most Wanted Ending, And The Cast Marking The Last Day Of Production Is Not Helping Things
Bill Belichick on CBS Sunday Morning
After Jordon Hudson Shot Down Interview Question About How She Met Bill Belichick, Rumors Of Her Alleged Demands To Hard Knocks Producers Are Swirling
Steve Burns looking at camera in Blue&#039;s Clues
Blue's Clues' Steve Burns Saw All Those Rumors About Him Being Dead And Said They Made Him Feel Like He Was 'Supposed To Be'
The pink Elsbeth logo.
Elsbeth Just Dealt With A Shocking (Mostly) Exit, And I Can Honestly Say I Did Not See This One Coming