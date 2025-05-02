Ncuti Gatwa Landed Another Gig As Doctor Who's Fate Hangs In The Balance, But This One Gives Me Hope The Series Will Return

As Doctor Who continues to reveal new gods of the Pantheon and hint at a wild season finale reveal, there are still some big questions fans are pondering. The BBC has admitted it will not consider renewing the series until viewing the numbers of how this ongoing season performs, but some recent news regarding Ncuti Gatwa and Eurovision has me optimistic that a renewal is on the way.

While Ncuti Gatwa's last news of a new gig had me feeling iffy on being able to watch a new season of Doctor Who with a Disney+ subscription anytime soon, the latest news of him being a part of one of the biggest music competitions in the world has me thinking otherwise. Here's what we know, and why I'm feeling way more optimistic about seeing the sci-fi series again.

Ncuti Gatwa Is Involved In Eurovision 2025

When Eurovision kicks off on May 13th this year, Ncuti Gatwa will be the UK's spokesperson for the event. For those that don't know what that means, he will essentially be the person who announces how the UK panel has scored each other country's performing act during the competition. Check out the announcement below, as well as Gatwa posing with his Sonic Screwdriver in hand:

Douze Points (or should that be fifteen?) for #DoctorWho! 🎶Ncuti Gatwa will be the UK's jury spokesperson for this year’s #Eurovision Song Contest, delivering the UK points to the world! #Eurovision2025 pic.twitter.com/2Csi3MItW9May 2, 2025

It's a very cool announcement, and one that has me more optimistic than not we're going to see Doctor Who return for another season. Beyond the fact I've seen this franchise brush off past claims it was on its final leg, I think there's something to the fact that the franchise is working so closely with Eurovision.

Why This News Has Me Optimistic About Doctor Who's Chances Of Renewal

While I was originally convinced Doctor Who may not return and that Ncuti Gatwa was on his way out as The Doctor, the news that he's serving as the UK spokesperson for the big contest has me second-guessing all of that. As some might be aware, the series plans to do its own take on Eurovision with the episode "The Interstellar Song Contest," which will air the same day as the finale of the competition, May 17th.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Stream the new season of Doctor Who only on Disney+. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

While I'm sure it was no coincidence Russell T. Davies intended to do a Eurovision parody episode during the actual competition, I can't imagine that The BBC would be keen on inviting Ncuti Gatwa to be a major representative for the UK's portion if Doctor Who could realistically by canceled by the end of the year. I feel like doing so would be a bit embarrassing for the network, but this is just speculation on my end.

More On Doctor Who (Image credit: BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf) Doctor Who's Up To All That Timey Wimey Timeline Stuff Again, And Ncuti Gatwa And Varada Sethu Told Me Even They Had Trouble Knowing What Was Going On

I'll admit my bravery in maintaining Doctor Who will survive another season stems from the cryptic Mrs. Flood, who broke the fourth wall again at the start of the season, proclaiming the end of the series was near. I have a suspicion that the network and RTD have leaned into news of the series ending, in order to further bolster the storyline and what's coming in the season finale.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether Ncuti Gatwa will still be The Doctor when Doctor Who returns is another story. It's been widely reported that reshoots took place for this current season despite wrapping on it the year prior, with suggestions that the scenes filmed were for Gatwa's regeneration scene. It's assumed this wasn't planned, and while we have no confirmation the star is exiting, one does have to question what reshoots had to occur just a couple of months before the premiere date. I prefer to stay optimistic and think that we'll get more of Gatwa and his crying Doctor for at least one more season, but we can only wait and see!

Catch new episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+ on Saturdays. This season is already off to a strong start, so be sure to catch up and keep up with one of the best sci-fi shows on the 2025 TV schedule.