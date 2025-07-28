Eddie Murphy In A Suit, Pete Davidson In Sweats, And Keke Palmer In Sheer Dress Make For A Motley Red Carpet Crew

There is a lot of comedic talent packed into The Pickup, a heist-action-comedy set to hit the 2025 movie calendar next month. Eddie Murphy stars as an armored truck driver alongside Pete Davidson as his colleague and Keke Palmer, who ropes them into a scheme to steal millions of dollars. If you had any doubt that each of these three actors will bring their own unique flavor to the flick, you need look no further than their red carpet attire.

The Pickup is set for release August 6, when it will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription, and ahead of that, its world premiere was held July 27 in Los Angeles. The three stars gathered together for a group shot on the red carpet, looking like quite the motley crew in their individual outfits of choice:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

There have been some great examples of co-stars coordinating their wardrobe to fit the project they’re promoting — take Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s Wicked outfits — but that is definitely not what’s happening here. And while no text chain likely existed between the actors’ stylists, each of the above outfits is actually perfectly suited to the person wearing it.

Keke Palmer, who has several exciting projects in the works, looks amazing in a patterned, partially sheer Versace dress. The beaded one-shoulder gown featured abstract cutouts and different shades of silver and gray that looked almost camouflage as it flowed down to the floor. Her glam makeup was perfect, and she wore her auburn hair in a voluminous high ponytail.

Eddie Murphy, for his part, looked quite dapper in all black, with his black suit jacket over a high-necked black sweater.

Then there was Pete Davidson in a tracksuit.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor donned a two-toned beige sweatshirt with matching sweatpants from Sergio Tacchini and Under Armour sneakers. The look was casual but on-brand, and he probably got let off the hook for dressing down, at least a little, given the fact that The Pickup premiere was his and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt’s first public appearance since announcing they were having a baby.

The model opted for a long, sleeveless black dress and matching pointed-toe pumps. (She should have been the one wearing sneakers, in my opinion!)

While Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson didn’t necessarily look like they all belonged in the same photo, I’m pretty excited to see their styles come together in their upcoming movie.

The Pickup trailer promises plenty of action, including car chases and shootouts, and the leading trio is far from the only talent. Eva Longoria plays Natalie, wife to Eddie Murphy’s Russell. Meanwhile, Marshawn Lynch's comedy was highlighted as part of the cast of Murderville and on plenty of other shows and movies since he retired from the NFL. He's portraying a character called Chop Shop.

A lot of different styles will combine for the upcoming comedy from director Tim Story, and I’m excited to see what this motley crew delivers when The Pickup comes out Wednesday, August 6, on Prime Video.