As Doctor Who's Season Finale Nears, Fans Are All Saying The Same Concerning Thing About Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor

Doctor Who's latest season finale is dropping this weekend on the 2025 TV schedule, and one can't help but feel like it's the end of an era. It's been speculated that this will be the last season those in the United States will watch the series with a Disney+ subscription, as the House of Mouse may exit its partnership with The BBC to helm the series as a co-production. That's not the only worry on fans' minds, even if the future of the series is secured, as people wonder if lead actor Ncuti Gatwa is on the way out as well.

As The Rani's grand plan to bring back Omega, one of the first Time Lords, unfolds, many Doctor Who fans are worried about The Doctor and Belinda in a season finale where it seems the odds are stacked against them. Here's what they're saying ahead of this dramatic episode, and why they suspect Gatwa is leaving as The Doctor.

Doctor Who Fans Are Concerned The Season Finale Will Be Ncuti Gatwa's Last As The Doctor

With "The Reality War" on the way, many Doctor Who fans are concerned that this is a battle that will require a major sacrifice from The Doctor to pull off. He may have to regenerate and use the massive energy it expels to save the day and set the twisted world right once again. Fans understand that, but that doesn't mean they want it to happen, as posts on X illustrate:

*MANIFESTATION* NCUTI GATWA STAYS AS THE DOCTOR AND DOESN'T REGENERATE THIS WEEKEND *MANIFESTATION* - @ WhovianLife

My best friend's 7 year old has been watching the new series and sent me a video saying how much he loves Ncuti. Sincerely hoping he's not going to get his heart broken tomorrow - @ WhoMinusContext

no matter what happens tomorrow it’s been an absolute honour to have ncuti gatwa as the fifteenth doctor. he’ll have a place in my heart forever 💙 - @ raggedydocs

"today is the last full day of ncuti gatwa as the doctor" "today is the last day of fifteen's era" what if today is the last day of YOUR era. have u considered that - @ BadWolfArchives

Probably feeling the most terrified I’ve felt about an upcoming Doctor Who episode of this week. I really hope a regeneration doesn’t happen, Ncuti’s Doctor deserves to have their storylines with Susan and Rogue completed and get to face icons like the Daleks and Cybermen. - @StormingZee

Even with the rumor circulating that former Doctor Who companion actress Billie Piper will play The Doctor, fans can't get excited about the idea of Ncuti Gatwa leaving the show. It's not too surprising, since some have said he's their favorite incarnation of the character, but why are fans so concerned that this is happening?

Why Doctor Who Fans Are Concerned Ncuti Gatwa Is Leaving The Show

There have been rumblings of Ncuti Gatwa leaving Doctor Who ever since the series went back to film a scene at the start of 2025, several months after wrapping production on the season. It was speculated that the ending of the season was changed because there will be no holiday special this year, which leads to additional speculation as to why that may be. Fans decided that either the show is getting shelved, or Gatwa is leaving as The Doctor.

The BBC refuted rumors that the show will be canceled, but stayed silent on whether the show's lead actor was leaving. That's not too suspicious on its own, because The BBC doesn't want to outright spoil the fact that its star is departing ahead of the actual season finale.

People started getting more antsy when it was announced that Gatwa will be doing a play in mid-August of this year. That said, with The BBC openly stating renewal news on Doctor Who wouldn't come through until after the season had completed, it was a safe bet the series wouldn't go back into production before the end of 2025 anyway.

I also feel like the fact that Ncuti Gatwa was chosen as an ambassador for Eurovision, the same season the series did an episode honoring the international series, bodes well for him potentially returning. I've been around for enough seasons of Doctor Who to know that false rumors are spread about the series all the time, and with no explicit leak showing Gatwa's regeneration to speak of, I think we could all be getting worked up only for him to return for another season whenever that may be.

Whether Ncuti Gatwa stays or goes will likely be clear when Doctor Who's latest season finale airs on Disney+ on Saturday. I'm crossing my fingers and toes that he'll be with us for another season, and if not, I'll cheer him on for whatever project he's taking on next.