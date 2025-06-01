As Ncuti Gatwa Thanked Fans And Co-Stars Following Doctor Who's Season Finale, Rumors Persist About Why He Exited The Show
There's so much to unpack.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Doctor Who episode "The Reality War." Stream it with a Disney+ subscription, and read at your own risk!
While the surprise casting of Billie Piper as the next star of Doctor Who helped lessen the sting of Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor regenerating, I can't help but think fans are disappointed the thing they hoped wouldn't happen has come to pass. A new star taking the mantle means Gatwa is indeed moving on from the series, which has yet to fully confirm a new season has been ordered up.
Gatwa's stint on Doctor Who only lasted two seasons, and many hoped he'd at least match many of his successors by reaching three. What's done is done, however, and the actor himself appears grateful for his time spent in the role. But fans like myself are no doubt questioning why his official reason for leaving the series is in contrast to rumors that have circulated for months regarding his future involvement, or lack thereof.
Ncuti Gatwa Shared Love For The Doctor And His Co-Stars After Exiting Doctor Who
Doctor Who ended up bringing Millie Gibson back for Ncuti Gatwa's final adventure as the Doctor, and it seems the star was happy to have his former co-star alongside Varada Sethu for the final episodes. So much so that he dropped a special post on Instagram specifically for the duo, and even gave a shout-out to the adorable little Poppy actress:
There's a lot of emotion in that post, and I'd speculate from reading that he'd jump at the opportunity to work with either actress again if given the chance. In a follow-up post, Gatwa said a proper goodbye to the Fifteenth Doctor, recalling the adventures he's had onscreen that may ultimately make a future list of Doctor Who's best episodes:
As for what's next for the actor, he's set to do a play alongside former Sex Education co-star Edward Bluemel. I'm sure we'll hear of more offers as well, as the actor received a lot of acclaim for his stint on Doctor Who.
What Ncuti Gatwa Said About Exiting The Show
Doctor Who dropped a behind-the-scenes video detailing the regeneration shoot, and in it, talked about why he decided to leave the show. Here's what he had to say, and I can't help but hear some similarities between what he and past stars have said about the role.
Playing The Doctor is indeed a tough task, and yes, requires a good deal of physical work. Fortunately, the actor was up for the challenge, and his hard work helped earn him a spot as one of the top actors to play The Doctor for some fans.
Rumors Point To Another Reason For Ncuti Gatwa's Exit
While Ncuti Gatwa's reasoning given in the official Doctor Who video makes sense, there have been rumors that there's another reason the actor departed the series. The alleged reasoning comes from a leaker code-named "Andrew", who had previously leaked details like The Rani's return, and even Billie Piper playing the Sixteenth Doctor (via Reddit).
Per the leaker, Gatwa allegedly decided to leave the series once it became clear that Disney would not immediately renew Doctor Who for a third season on the platform. The actor wanted to pursue more opportunities in acting, rather than waiting to see if the series was renewed and being stuck in limbo.
This is only a rumor, but it is worth mentioning one important detail that could poke holes in his official statement. Doctor Who unexpectedly went back and did reshoots for the latest season in February, several months after initially wrapping production. Coincidentally enough, this is when rumors of Disney being dissatisfied with viewership for the show surfaced, and there was rumblings of another season being up in the air. I'm not saying this validates any of the rumor, but it is fascinating how these two news items lined up.
And if it were true, I'm not sure anyone would fault Ncuti Gatwa for not wanting to wait and see if Doctor Who will continue. I say this as a fan of The Orville, which Disney has still not officially decided on whether it's cancelled or renewed, going on 3 years after the previous season ended. The fear of waiting around and turning down jobs is very real for some actors, and I don't blame Gatwa for not wanting to wait and see.
We're still waiting on news on a new season of Doctor Who, and whether Disney will continue its partnership with The BBC or the latter will go it alone for Billie Piper's new adventure in the franchise. In any case, I'm excited for what's ahead and hoping for the best for all parties involved.
