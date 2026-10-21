How Am I Just Learning Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams Has A New Streaming Show Dropping This Week?

Heated Rivalry is in production for its second season, meaning the book-to-screen adaptation will be making a return to television screens in the near future. Unfortunately, that won’t happen on the 2026 TV schedule, though, so fans will have to wait a little bit longer to be reunited with Shane and Ilya. However, they won’t have to wait long to be reunited with Hudson Williams, because I just learned that the actor who broke big for playing Shane has a new streaming show dropping this week.

Yes, as we wait to see him as Shane Hollander again, Williams will be making his return to television sooner than I thought. This will happen thanks to the show Yaga, which premieres this Friday on AMC+ in the United States and Crave in Canada. According to EW, the new series is a modern-detective thriller reimagining of the Slavic witch legend and stars a pretty stacked cast. Along with Williams, Noah Reid, Clark Backo and Carrie-Anne Moss round out the ensemble that showrunner Kat Sandler calls “the Canadian Avengers".

Having to wait for Heated Rivalry’s second season has been terrible, especially since it’s almost been a year since the series premiered. However, Connor Storrie has been busy with an appearance on Criminal Minds: Evolution and hosting Saturday Night Live, and now Williams is finally getting his time to shine. I could not be happier for him, and I could not be happier for me, either, because Yaga's release is right around the corner.

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(Image credit: AMC+)

This new show initially started as a theater piece from Sandler’s Theatre Brouhaha company, which she established with her Queens University classmate, Tom McGee, in 2010. After the first two performances in 2019, Sandler’s friend and executive producer Mackenzie Donaldson pitched an adaptation to Crave, with AMC eventually picking it up for the U.S.

Yaga follows a private investigator searching for a missing fishery heir. Williams plays said heir, Henry, as well as Henry’s roommate, Logan Casey, who looks a lot like him. The actor shared it was “gratifying” to land Yaga, and he was hopeful that if he ventures out, the Heated Rivalry fans will follow.

Even if it’s not Heated Rivalry, and Henry and Logan are definitely not Shane, I’m excited to see how this series turns out, especially since Williams will be playing two characters. But I’m really just excited to see the actor back on my screen in something new as the wait for Heated Rivalry Season 2 continues.

Yaga does only have eight episodes, so it will be an easy watch, and it sounds very entertaining. Plus, fans can always go back and rewatch Heated Rivalry when they’re done, which is something I definitely plan on doing. With that said, Yaga drops on Friday on Crave in Canada and AMC+ in the U.S. Meanwhile, Season 1 of Heated Rivalry is streaming with an HBO Max subscription in the US, and eventually Season 2 will stream there too.