I Think Josh Hartnett's Having A Sneaky Great Fall Between Verity And These Incredible New TV Reviews
He's pulling double duty.
The Josh Hartnett renaissance is alive and well following the much-anticipated release of the new film Verity. Plenty of people have been hyped about Verity, also starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson. After Hathaway’s insane run of movies this year, he's is also staying pretty busy, but not only on the big screen. I think he’s having a sneaky great fall following Verity and reviews for his new series on the 2026 TV schedule.
Officially out now with a Netflix subscription, Below centers on a “hard-bitten fisherman” (Hartnett) who must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life after a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a small Newfoundland town. Created by Jesse McKeown, the series also stars Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton, Ruby Stokes, Kaleb Horn, Rohan Campbell, and Willow Kean.
Already, Below is bringing in some pretty great reviews. RogertEbert.com praised the show’s way of dealing with horror and making it all the more realistic, even if the actual plot may not be exactly what the real world is struggling with. It apparently makes Below all the more frightening:
That is far from the only good review. While Variety was jokingly ripping Hartnett, who was born and raised in Minnesota, for his “hilarious attempt” at a Newfoundland accent, the publication wrote that Below is a “gripping watch.” And it makes me even more excited to finally turn on the show and binge-watch it all.
Mashable, meanwhile, compares Below to the Emmy-winning series Widow’s Bay as the two shows have something bad terrorizing local residents. They say Below is a “fun, tightly crafted riff on Jaws” and it’s the perfect way to “ease into the spooky fall viewing.” That's not all. They also praise the way the series avoids showing the infamous creature until the perfect time:
JoshAtTheMovies, on the other hand, praises the ensemble cast while also pointing out some pacing issues that hurt the ending but still made for a memorable ride:
As if that wasn't enough, Bloody Disgusting wrote that Hartnett "anchors" the horror miniseries, which "bides its time" and builds the mystery. Even though six episodes don't seem like enough, they said that it can be enough to get you hooked.
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It’s clear that Below is hitting all the right notes, meaning that Hartnett is killing it on both the big and small screens. Since Below is a miniseries, all six episodes are it. It wouldn’t be surprising if Hartnett managed to nab another series soon. I also wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted to take a break following the fall run he’s had. If anything, between Verity and Below, I don’t think anyone is more ready for the spooky season than he is, with all the thrills, chills, and monsters (human and non-human) he’s dealt with.
At the very least, fans will be able to get their Josh Hartnett fix one way or another this fall and see what people are talking about. Verity is bringing the thrills and Below is bringing the horror, and there’s no telling what he’s got cooking up next. Verity is in theaters now, and all six episodes of Below are streaming on Netflix.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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