A Yellowstone Alum I Never Thought Would Be On Marshals Is Set To Star In Season 2
Well, this is unexpected but very exciting!
I've said this many times before, and I'll keep saying it: I’m dying to see more Yellowstone alums on Dutton Ranch and Marshals. Thankfully, we’ll get to see this happen on the Luke Grimes-led CBS series when it returns on the 2026 TV schedule. However, the star who is making his big return on Marshals is maybe the last person I expected to see in the Montana-set show.
This character I’m referring to is Jefferson White’s branded cowboy Jimmy Hurdstrom. According to CBS, White will reprise his Yellowstone character in a recurring role on Marshals. It’s unclear how exactly he’ll be incorporated into the story. However, I know I'm excited to see him interact with Kayce, as well as both the characters we met on Marshals last season and the vets who came back to play the characters they originated in Yellowstone.
Now, don’t get it twisted, I’m thrilled about this, and I can’t wait to see Jimmy back on our screens. However, I really never thought this would happen, and I have some questions. That’s all because Jimmy’s whole story in the later seasons of Yellowstone (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription) was about him working in Texas. So, I always thought he’d come back through Dutton Ranch, which is set in the Lone Star State, instead of Marshals, which takes place in Montana.
Anyway, that minor confusion aside, I’m so excited that Jimmy will be back in the Yellowstone world. Jefferson White is too, as he told CBS:
I also can’t wait to see what’s next for them, and I have some questions I’d like answered when Jimmy returns to our screens. Here’s a list of them:
- Is Jimmy still living in Texas or did he move to Montana?
- Is he still with his girlfriend?
- Did he talk to Rip and Beth when they moved to Texas?
- What brings him into Kayce and the Marshal’s world?
- How have his cowboying skills improved?
While I could go on, those are the big questions I’d like answered. My biggest inquiry, though, has to be about how he’ll find himself in Kayce’s story. With a recurring role, it makes me think he’ll be spending some time in Montana instead of Texas. However, in the Season 1 finale of Marshals, Tate was taken to Texas, so maybe he’ll be part of that storyline.
We’ll just have to wait and see, though. No details about why Jimmy’s returning were given. So, we’ll get to find out when Marshals premieres its second season on Sunday, October 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, you can make sure you’re ready for this exciting comeback by streaming Yellowstone on Peacock and Marshals with a Paramount+ subscription.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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