If you were a tween or teen in the late '90s and early 2000s, then you probably had or knew someone who had a crush on Chad Michael Murray. While he first won over the hearts of millions as the teen heartthrob in the hit teen drama One Tree Hill and the beloved teen rom-com A Cinderella Story, Murray has continued to make audiences swoon over him in a plethora of romance movies, including a steady stream of Christmas-themed ones. I was bummed when I didn’t see his name in any of the upcoming Netflix releases or in Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas lineup, but it turns out Murray is in a new Christmas movie, and it’s streaming right now.

It won’t be a Murray-less Christmas after all! The former teen heartthrob stars in Postcards for Christmas, which is available to anyone with an active Hulu subscription. The holiday flick centers on Hannah (Jessica Lowndes), who has traveled to Mistletoe Valley to temporarily help her college best friend run the local post office. When Hannah discovers a batch of love letter postcards that were never delivered, she becomes determined to reunite the star-crossed lovers. She teams up with Ford (Murray), the local radio DJ, and the pair read a postcard every day leading up to Christmas as they try to solve the mystery of who these letters could belong to.

I happened to stumble on the film while scrolling through Hulu looking for something new to watch and knew I had to check it out. I’m so glad I did because Postcards for Christmas did not disappoint. Both Murray and Lowndes were great on screen together, and I really enjoyed the mystery angle of the romcom. It’s totally worth checking out, especially if you’re a fan of Murray.

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I should have known to check on Hulu’s holiday slate earlier, considering they’re really stepping up in the Christmas movie department lately, giving fans a new place to check out holiday films outside of Netflix and Hallmark. It makes sense for Murray to appear on the streamer, considering it’s the current home to all nine seasons of One Tree Hill and several of his other romcoms, including last year’s holiday film Joy to the World.

It’s too early to say for sure, but it sounds like Murray might become Hulu’s go-to romantic lead for its Christmas flicks the same way Hallmark has been dominated by Lacey Chabert. I’m definitely not complaining!

After watching Postcards for Christmas and Joy to World, Murray fans should head over to Netflix to catch him in the 2024 film The Merry Gentlemen, which the internet had a field day with. The current Sullivan’s Crossing star also appears in holiday films on Lifetime, Great American Family, and Hallmark.