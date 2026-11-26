One thing I think that’s really underrated about Hallmark is how the network’s projects manage to do a lot without the world’s largest budgets. (These aren't upcoming MCU movies!) Sometimes, however, a little bit of good karma wafts a production’s way just like a snowflake in the crisp winter air. This is exactly what happened on the set of Mistletoe Murders when the show found Fletcher’s Grove, the cool small town hide out Emily Lane (Sarah Drew) opens her Christmas shop in. Apparently, the show has Reacher to thank for this.

Here’s what happened.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Reacher Left One Big Set Piece Behind

While Reacher is not known for having the insane budgets some of Amazon Prime Videos other shows like Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have had, the show did once create an entire facade for a small town and then left it behind after less than a month.

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If you’ve seen Reacher, you know the set. It’s on the Pickering Backlot in Ontario, and it was used during Season 1 to create Margrave, the fictional Georgia town that sees Jack Reacher facing the death of his brother and getting accused of murder himself. It’s a great season of TV, and it came with a pretty nice set, so nice that when Mistletoe Murders was scouting around, they thought it would be the perfect setting for Fletcher’s Grove.

Hallmark brought CinemaBlend to the set of Mistletoe Murders, where producer Michelle Melanson told me what happened, and how they fortuitously came across the former Reacher property.

I believe they used it for 18 shoot days. That’s it. And then they left it. It’s on land owned by the city of Pickering, but William F. White at Sunbelt said, ‘Well we can maybe use this, we can rent it to productions.’ So, that’s what they did, they sort of rented it to productions. And when we saw it – it’s a little small town – we were like, ‘This is Fletcher’s Grove.’

To Amazon’s credit, there’s a little more to it than just having an excess of money to build a whole city and dump it. Season 1 of Reacher was originally expected to film in Georgia. Then, the pandemic hit and plans changed. It was easier and safer to build a little town on a spot in the middle of nowhere in Canada, and that’s exactly what the show did.

Now, it’s a bit of “backlot trivia” in Mistletoe Murders’ own story, though the Hallmark series also has its own indoor set, which helps them to control temperature while filming during hot summers. It also gives them the ability to move forward should Amazon ever want to tear down the “real” Margrave/Fletcher’s Grove.

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So that’s our little backlot trivia. We dress it up. That’s where the Mistletoe is. This year we’re excited; we have things like a Christmas market. We wanted to save ourselves because this backlot could go away at any time. They could decide they don’t want to keep it; so we built this set.

I love it when two shows I deeply enjoy have synergy like this. Prior to being able to visit the set of Mistletoe Murders ahead of this fall's Season 3 return on the 2026 TV schedule, I would never have known the Sarah Drew-led series would have anything in common with the Alan Ritchson series, but this is one very cool connection.