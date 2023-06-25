Star Trek: Prodigy Petition Hits Milestone As Anson Mount Joins Fans In Supporting The Canceled Series

Star Trek fans are doing what they can to try and save the animated series Prodigy from its cancellation at Paramount+. The series will no longer be available to those with a Paramount+ subscription in the near future, and for those without any kind of physical media release, it could potentially be lost forever unless another network purchases the show. The situation has pushed many into action, and even Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount is using his platform to help spread the word.

Just two days after news of Star Trek: Prodigy's cancellation hit the internet, there's a petition to save the show with over 11,000 signatures attached. There's hope that another network or streaming service will pick up the show, and that we'll get to see the soon-to-be-completed Season 2 and maybe even future seasons beyond that.

Season 2 was originally slated to release on Parmount+ during the winter and, according to recent reports, is still in the throes of post-production. Fans have questioned why Paramount isn't just leaving the series on the service until Season 2 airs, as well as why it's shopping the show around whenever Paramount+ has been touted so heavily as being the home of Star Trek. Anson Mount seemingly jived with that statement as he amplified that exact take on Twitter in what seems to be a show of solidarity:

While stars and creatives adding their voices to the conversation is a big plus, fans know that it will take a bigger effort to prove to Paramount (and anyoine who may pick up Star Trek: Prodigy in the future) that the show is loved. The ten-episode Season 1 set available to purchase on Blu-ray is said to be getting harder and harder to find due to fans putting their money into the mix as much as their social media support.

Executive producer Aaron J. Waltke shared the good news with fans, who are apparently buying it wherever they can find it.

Star Trek fans are seemingly going even harder on support than what followed the announcement that Discovery was ending, but there's a very good reason why. When Discovery's fate was revealed, Paramount+ granted the producers additional funds and time to film a proper series conclusion. Additionally, Discovery will likely remain on Paramount+ after concluding, as has been the case with all other completed Trek shows, which isn't the case here.

Star Trek: Prodigy is being removed from Paramount+ without a total physical release of Season 1, seeing as the final ten episodes have yet to make it to Blu-ray or DVD. On top of that, if a new studio or service doesn't step up, then fans will seemingly just never get to see Season 2, barring a change in direction from Paramount+ execs. The stakes are high, which may be why fans are feeling so fervent in spreading the word.

One would speculate, however, that the outlook for Star Trek: Prodigy's eventual purchase is better than most. It's a major franchise show made by acclaimed showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman, and it has an entire season that hasn't been seen before. And, if the scores of fans buying half of Season 1 on Blu-ray is any indication, there's a market for the show. Of course, nothing is certain, so we'll have to wait and see which streaming service or network will pick up the former Paramount+ series.

For now, Star Trek: Prodigy is available to stream on Paramount+. We'll see what updates arrive in the coming weeks about a potential new home and what other Paramount shows could be on the chopping block as well.