Star Trek: Discovery Is Ending With Season 5 On Paramount+, But There Is Good News

Star Trek: Discovery, the series that ushered in a new era of television for the revered sci-fi franchise, is coming to a close. Reports say that the Sonequa Martin-Green-led series will end with its upcoming Season 5, set to air in early 2024. The reveal will undoubtedly come as a shock to fans of the series, but there is good news for them to take solace in as early reports suggest it will get a proper ending.

News of Star Trek: Discovery's ending was confirmed by Paramount+ (opens in new tab). In a joint statement, Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunner Michelle Paradise offered thanks to fans who supported the show for all these years:

To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey. Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it’ll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP

News of Star Trek: Discovery's ending came initially via THR, which also reported that principal filming on the season is almost complete, but that there will be additional filming in order to help create a conclusion for the series. This is likely why the release date is being pushed to 2024 when it seemed not long ago the series would arrive sometime in the midpoint of 2023.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 looks like it's a departure from what we've seen in the series so far, as trailers for the season appear more action-packed than previous entries. Even so, actor Doug Jones confirmed to CinemaBlend some time ago that the heart of what made Discovery so great was still there. Take a look at the trailer below:

Star Trek: Discovery is often praised for its diverse cast and is largely responsible for the launch of the much-acclaimed spinoff Strange New Worlds. The series also forged new territory beginning in Season 3 when it jumped to the 32nd century, further expanding the bounds for storytelling in the universe.

Star Trek: Discovery's ending may leave some wondering what this means for other upcoming Trek shows. Streaming services across the board are cutting down on original content and trimming libraries in an effort to save money. Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, and Prodigy are all expected to air new seasons in 2023, as was Discovery. It's possible that more announcements about cancellations could come as the year continues.

It also may leave some wondering about the fates of proposed Star Trek shows that have been in development for some time. As of writing, the franchise is working on a Section 31 series that Michelle Yeoh was attached to as well as a Starfleet Academy series. It also seems like the cast of Star Trek: Picard and showrunner Terry Matalas are campaigning for a follow-up to the series, though no official talks about that have evidently happened. These are questions that could be answered if we knew why Discovery was cancelled.

