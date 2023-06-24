Paramount+ Releases Statement After Cancelling A Whopping Four Shows And Making Plans To Remove Them From The Streaming Service

There have been a number of interesting developments within the streaming industry as of late. Some of the most notable, though, specifically involve mass TV show cancellations. In addition, a lot of those series are subsequently being removed from their respective streaming services entirely. The latest platform to employ these polarizing practices is Paramount+, which revealed that it’s pulled the plug on a whopping four shows and plans to drop them from the service. One of those canned series is Star Trek: Prodigy , an animated production that’s part of one of the company’s biggest IPs. Amid the programming bloodbath, the entertainment giant has released a statement.

Aside from Star Trek: Prodigy, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe and The Game have been cancelled. The latter two series will conclude their runs with two seasons each, while ROTPL is being sacked after a single season that premiered this past April. The Trek offshoot, meanwhile, only aired for one season, though a second was previously ordered by Paramount+. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter , these axings come ahead of Showtime’s integration into the streaming platform, which is set to occur this coming Tuesday. A spokesperson for the company shared a statement, explaining how the merger played a role into the TV productions’ imminent removals:

In the unified Paramount+ with Showtime plan, the Showtime portfolio of edgy, critically acclaimed programming will complement the broad and popular Paramount+ library in a seamless offering that appeals to everyone, enables more discovery between the brands and builds overall viewership. As we prepare to combine Paramount+ and Showtime later this month in the U.S., we are refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers. This is consistent with our content strategy since launch and across our business, which ensures we make smart, efficient choices, informed by audience data and insights. We are removing select programming as we look to optimize Showtime’s robust slate of premium originals.

This statement appears to indicate that the corporation is aiming to cut down its content in order to create a more streamlined list of titles. The apparent goal is to create a database of offerings that match up with the specific program goals that the powers that be have in mind. It’s worth mentioning, however, that there are other incentives to making these cuts. By removing shows and/or movies, streamers can receive tax write-offs, and they can be advantageous for the corporations from a financial standpoint. Yet these decisions have been controversial and somewhat chastised by the array of creatives who developed said projects.

As previously mentioned, other streaming entities have taken the same approach. Max, formally known as HBO Max, was arguably the first service to make headlines for initiating cost-cutting measures. During that period of time, more than a few shows were cancelled and wiped from the service, but the brand was particularly scrutinized for shelving the Batgirl movie, which had already been filmed.

Disney+ has more recently taken to cancelling and removing TV series, and the result was an absolute bloodbath . Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and The Mysterious Benedict Society were among those to meet their fates. The service even dropped its first Marvel show in Runaways – a Hulu production that was made available on the House of Mouse’s flagship streamer. There was also a serious fan outcry when Willow was cancelled and taken off the service but, amid that backlash, series creator Jonathan Kasdan shared the hot take that he’s “kinda into” the idea of his show being removed and becoming part of a moment in time.