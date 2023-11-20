How To Watch Doctor Who 2023 Online: Stream The 60th Anniversary Special Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Doctor Who 2023 Specials

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date: Saturday, November 25 at 6.30pm GMT New episodes: weekly until the December 9 finale Channel: BBC One Stream free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch the Doctor Who 2023 Specials: Synopsis

Whovians, grab your sonic screwdrivers! Doctor Who returns to our screens from late November, with a trio of episodes marking the 60th anniversary of the iconic British show. Reuniting David Tennant as the Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna, these episodes will honor the show’s past while simultaneously charting a bold new course for its future. Read on below where we explain how to watch Doctor Who 2023 online and stream the 60th anniversary specials from anywhere.

Russell T Davies (Years and Years), who did wonders overseeing the series revival in 2005, will be back at the helm of the TARDIS for the second time, acting as head writer and taking over as series showrunner from Chris Chibnall.

And excitingly, Doctor Who 2023 promises the return of a fan-favorite duo: David Tennant, who’ll play the familiar-looking Fourteenth Doctor, and Catherine Tate as his former companion Donna Noble. This much-anticipated reunion will serve as a gripping third act for these characters – maybe even their last? – as they confront sinister beings like The Toymaker and genetically engineered warrior species the Wrarth.

Davies has described inaugural episode “The Star Beast” as being like “a great big Pixar family film.” Based on the 1980 comic strip, it will see Donna – who now has a daughter called Rose and no recollection of her time-travelling adventures – discover a Martian called The Meep living in her shed.

“Wild Blue Yonder," the second special, provides a “darker” and “genuinely weird” story, while Davies cautions that concluding instalment “The Giggle” – introducing Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker – might have some younger viewers watching from behind the sofa.

Expect a return to the heights of Davies’ gory days with these three episodes of adventure, world-ending peril, and heart-rending emotion. That, plus the immense anticipation surrounding the debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the incoming Fifteenth Doctor, who’ll officially take over from Tennant on Christmas Day for the show’s 2024 run.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Doctor Who 2023 online and stream all three 60th anniversary specials from anywhere on BBC iPlayer – and absolutely FREE.

Watch Doctor Who 2023 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The Doctor Who 2023 60th anniversary specials will be available to watch live on BBC One or can be streamed through BBC iPlayer, beginning from Saturday, November 25.

Opening episode “The Star Beast” will air at 6.30pm GMT. “Wild Blue Yonder” follows a week later on December 2, while “The Giggle” – the final instalment of the 2023 specials – broadcast on December 9.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC Account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Doctor Who 2023 and stream the 60th anniversary specials just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

How to watch Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials online in the US

(Image credit: Disney)

Doctor Who is going international. Whovians in the US can stream the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials on Disney Plus, with episodes available day-and-date with their BBC One release, beginning on Saturday, November 25 with “The Star Beast”.

Disney Plus subscriptions start from $7.99 for a Basic ad-supported plan. Or you can ditch the ads and go Premium for $13.99 a month ($139.99 when you opt for the annual plan).

There are also a variety of Disney Plus bundle options that could help you save a buck. For example, the Trio Basic plan gifts you with ad-supported Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $14.99 – that’s a monthly saving of 44% compared to the price of subscribing to each separately.

A Brit abroad in the States? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.

How to watch Doctor Who 2023 specials online in Canada

Sci-fi fans in Canada can also catch the Doctor Who 2023 specials on Disney Plus and stream all three 60th anniversary specials. As in the US, episodes will be available simultaneous with their UK broadcast, beginning on Saturday, November 25 and airing weekly until December 9, with “The Giggle” concluding the run of 2023 specials.

Not yet subscribed to Disney Plus? The Disney Plus price start from CA$7.99 a month for the new ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free plans (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

How to watch Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials online in Australia

Internationally, Disney Plus is the streaming home of new Doctor Who and its slate of 60th anniversary specials. However, episodes will be added slightly later Down Under, with first special “The Star Beast” arriving Sunday, November 26. “Wild Blue Yonder” will follow on December 3 and “The Giggle” will be added to the streamer on December 10.

There are just a few subscription plans in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99 or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 - by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.

Everything you need to know about Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials

Doctor Who 2023 Trailer

When Is The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special Release Date? The first special commemorating the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who is to be broadcast on BBC One Saturday, November 25. The subsequent specials will be aired in the following weeks, on December 2 and December 9 respectively.

What Is Doctor Who: Unleashed And Where Can I Watch It? Doctor Who: Unleashed is a behind-the-scenes documentary series, following cast and crew of each Doctor Who 2023 60th anniversary special, similar to the revival companion series Doctor Who Confidential (2005-2011). Unleashed will air on BBC Three following the broadcast of each new Doctor Who 2023 special. Episodes are 30 minutes long and will be hosted by Newsbeat presenter Steffan Powell.

Is David Tennant Returning As The Fourteenth Doctor? Yes! The Scottish actor is back for another go at the role of the Doctor. After we saw Jodie Whitiker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerate into Tenant in the “Power of the Doctor,” he’ll reprise the character for these three specials before handing the reins to incoming actor Ncuti Gatwa.

Will There Be Multiple Doctors In The 60th Anniversary? While the specials do focus on Tenant as the Fourteenth Doctor, the trailer suggests that the incoming Fifteenth Doctor (played by Ncuti Gatwa) will be introduced in the specials. We know for a fact that Gatwa will officially take on the role beginning with the 2023 Christmas Special, which is slated to air on Christmas Day.