David Tennant's Future In Doctor Who Clarified By Showrunner, Amidst Fans Speculating About A New Spinoff

As Doctor Who's new era continues with Ncuti Gatwa, fans with Disney+ subscriptions are awaiting the arrival of Season 14, and there are a lot of questions surrounding David Tennant and his future in the franchise. The beloved actor returned to portray the Fourteenth Doctor for the 60th anniversary, and his bi-generation from the Fifteenth Doctor at the end made it possible for him to have further adventures down the road. Fans have speculated how that could happen, but showrunner Russell T. Davies set the record straight on the actor returning for more adventures.

Davies spent some time talking to Rolling Stone about the new era of Doctor Who, and with that conversation came a brief statement clarifying the futures of David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble. While fans have shared thoughts and hopes for them getting their own miniseries, spinoff, or even a movie, the showrunner dashed all hopes with the following when talking about when we last saw them on the 60th anniversary specials:

That was their ending.

Russell T. Davies seems to say the door is closed on more Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble stories, which may come as a shock to some readers. It seemed that the beauty in establishing that Doctors could survive regeneration would create more opportunities for spinoffs, as well as more adventures where two or more Doctors are involved.

The signs that David Tennant's return as The Doctor was not a long-term gig have been there for a while, however. The actor was brutally honest with fans back in February and declared that the Fourteenth Doctor was "retired." At first, it seemed possible he was playing coy, but Davies' latest comments seem to confirm that there are no plans in store for the Fourteenth Doctor when it comes to the new era of television for Doctor Who.

While others might be stunned and/or disappointed, the move makes sense to me. Doctor Who is trying to launch a new era of the show and introduce a new cast for Season 14. To kneecap that with an announcement that David Tennant's Doctor would be getting his own series could divide the fandom and encourage others to wait on that series rather than the fresh adventures with Ncuti Gatwa's iteration.

Plus, David Tennant is a bigger star these days than he was during the series' original run. It's great that he was convinced to return for the special occasion of celebrating the 60th anniversary, but doing three episodes is a different commitment than a full season of a series or miniseries. Still, even Christopher Eccleston was convinced to work with Doctor Who again after his bad experience, so can we say for certain that Fourteen's story is finished?

Doctor Who kicks off Season 14, presumably without David Tennant making a surprise appearance, on Saturday, May 11th on Disney+. Fourteen or not, we here at CinemaBlend are thrilled for the full season of Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and eager to see what new adventures are in store for the time-traveling alien.