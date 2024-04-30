WWE Responds To Recent Claims About The Rock Showing Up Late To WrestleMania 40 And Other Events

A big report was recently released alleging Dwayne Johnson is frequently late, among other allegations, and that includes his recent work with the WWE. The company, which is rumored to be expecting The Rock to return in future upcoming WWE events as a character, has now responded to the claim and shared their take on the actor's work ethic in and out of the ring.

The report mentioned the actor peed in water bottle on sets and was frequently late to work on the 2024 release Red One, another rumor surfaced about The Rock and WrestleMania 40. The article by The Wrap claimed the wrestler was two hours late the day of the main event, but WWE's EVP for Talent Relations and Head of Communications Chris Legentil refuted the claim:

Dwayne was not only on time for WrestleMania, he was hours early to help with rehearsal and a pleasure to work with throughout the entire run.

Johnson was a part of both main events on Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 40, and a part of several episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown dating back to his return in September in 2023. His presence helped build up the hype for WrestleMania 40, and even played a role in a an episode dubbed the best Monday Night Raw in decades.

While the WWE has disputed the claim The Rock was late to WrestleMania 40, it is publicly known that he showed up a few hours late to a fan event planned for WrestleMania, though noted it was in part to traffic and other obligations he had tied to the weekend.

The WWE's defense of Dwayne Johnson is not unexpected, as he joined its parent company's Board of Directors and gained full ownership of The Rock name. As mentioned, it's also expected that he will return to work with WWE later this year, possibly to challenge current undisputed champion Cody Rhodes for his title. Eventually, the thought is we'll see him finally settle his feud with his 'cousin' Roman Reigns, which was seemingly the plan for 2024 until fans intervened.

While the WWE officially has no complaints about working with The Rock, the recent report featured insider claims from a lot of productions. As of this writing, the actor has not personally responded to the viral reports, though given how active he is on social media, it wouldn't be too surprising if he addresses the comments head on... eventually.

While we wait to hear from Johnson, wrestling fans can always check out his phenomenal work at WrestleMania 40 with a Peacock Premium subscription. I believe it's one of the best WrestleMania main events wrestling fans have ever seen, but readers can check it out and decide for themselves.