We've Reached The Era Where Julia Fox Admits Dating Kanye West Was 'Cringe'

If you pay attention to pop culture it means that you’ve been a witness to the ascent and dissolution of nearly innumerable celebrity romantic pairings. And, when people already have a considerable number of fans, they can all have very strong opinions about who their favorites date. As hitmaker Kanye West was in the midst of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, he briefly dated actress Julia Fox, and, apparently, we’ve now reached the era where even she admits that dating the chart-topper was “cringe.”

What Does Julia Fox Say Now About Dating Kanye West?

For those who have already lost track of the many complicated ins and outs of the divorce proceedings of SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian and fashion mogul Kanye West (which was finalized in November 2022 ), they both dated other people after being declared legally single in late 2021 , with the “Carnival” rapper having a whirlwind romance with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox in early 2022. She recently spoke with Cosmopolitan and was asked which of her exes is “the most cringe,” and she replied:

All of them, guys. They’re all really embarrassing. From my baby daddy…to the other one…

While the fan of some outrageous fashion looks was careful not to mention West by name, it was pretty clear that she was referring to him in the video that was filmed for the magazine. This is quite the turnaround from what the leaf dress-wearing talent said not long after their February 2022 breakup, when she mentioned that their dating “brought a spark back into my life.”

It was only a little while later that Fox, seemingly, gained some additional perspective. She then admitted that she’d noticed there were “a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety” after dating the man who’s now married to Bianca Censori, with her noting that she was getting fewer offers to act. The one time accessories-only outfit sporting star also revealed why their relationship simply wasn’t “sustainable,” because she had trouble fitting his “really big personality” into her “already full life.”

Now that the relationship has been over for more than two years, it’s understandable that the Down the Drain author would have some new ideas when it comes to the romance that put her name in front of way more people than it had been previously. Going through such things can lead people to gaining new insights on themselves, which Fox said was true of her and West, because she was able to “let go of the past” and begin “packing up my old life” only a couple of days after meeting him.

It can also lead the same people to realize that, just maybe, the romance wasn’t all for the best, and ended for good reason, and that seems to be where Fox has landed on her fast and furious fling with West right now.