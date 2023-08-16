All The Disney Plus Bundle Plans And Prices You Can Get Explained

Since Disney Plus entered the streaming game, it's certainly expanded its singular library to capture more than just the magic of Disney and Pixar animations alike. Now with the latest Walt Disney feature length movies hitting the platform just months after their theatrical releases, there are also a whole boatload of amazing Disney Plus Originals, all under an affordable price. For those wanting more, though, the Disney Plus bundle might just be the solution to making all your streaming wishes come true.

The Disney Plus bundle promises all the entertainment of talking rabbits and genies spouting from lamps, as well as gritty boxsets from Hulu and live sports from ESPN Plus. Now with more package options to suit your streaming experience, find out about the cost of the Disney Plus bundles and what they offer with our guide before subscribing.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

What Disney Plus Bundle Prices And Plans Are Available?

Once upon a time you could only choose between two Disney Plus bundle prices, opting in or out of the ads on Hulu's on-demand plan. With Disney introducing its own ad-supported plan, the Disney Plus bundles got more varied, also allowing people to choose whether or not they wanted to pay for the inclusion of ESPN Plus or not.

Currently, you have the option of the three Disney Plus bundle plans below:

Disney Plus Duo combines together Disney Plus and Hulu, while Trio Basic and Trio Premium throw in ESPN Plus, too. You'll pay a premium on the latter to forego commercials.

The Disney Plus price will see a bunch of changes come October 12, including an increase in cost on the Disney Plus bundle plans and the introduction of a new Premium tier of its Duo package. You can see the details of the new tier as well as the increases prices that will take effect in October below.

It's also worth noting there are other Disney Plus bundles available in different regions beyond the US, though libraries and costs vary. In Latin America, you can bundle together Disney Plus with Lionsgate and Star Plus, while in Japan you can now get Disney Plus and Hulu (though Hulu in Japan isn't owned by Disney, so expect very different content).

(Image credit: Hulu)

Is There A Disney Plus Bundle Free Trial?

Unfortunately there's never been a Disney Plus bundle free trial. While you could get a free trial on a Disney Plus subscription on its own when the service first launched, this was whisked away on a magic carpet never to be seen again not six months after the service first arrived.

(Image credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Disney Plus Bundle Price History

When Disney Plus first launched in the US in November 2019, the Disney Plus bundle also arrived, combining Hulu and ESPN Plus for a more varied subscription. Originally this cost $12.99 a month, or you could pay $19.99 a month to get Hulu without ads. The former then saw a small price increase to $13.99 a month, while the ad free version remained the same rate. As of late 2021, the Disney Plus bundle also became a part of the Hulu + Live TV package.

With the arrival of the ad-supported Disney Plus plan in December 2022, new tiers to the Disney Plus bundle were also introduced, including options to only bundle together Disney Plus and Hulu. The plans available were: Duo Basic, Trio Basic, and Trio Premium. Duo Basic cost $9.99 a month for just Disney Plus and Hulu. Trio Basic came with the ad versions of Disney Plus and Hulu, as well as ESPN Plus for $12.99 a month. You could skip out the ads and get all three with Trio Premium for $19.99 a month.

From October 12, a new version of the Duo package will be available. Duo Premium will give you both Hulu and Disney Plus without ads for $19.99 a month. Trio Basic and Trio Premium will also see hefty price hikes, with the former costing $14.99 a month and the latter $24.99 a month.