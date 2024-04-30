Critics Have Seen I Saw The TV Glow, And They Are Raving About The ‘Reality-Bending’ Nickelodeon-Coded Horror
New A24 film opens in wide release May 17.
A24 continues to churn out some of the most creative and unique projects of our time, particularly in the genre of horror. On the heels of some of A24’s best horror movies like Talk To Me and the X film series comes I Saw the TV Glow from writer/director Jane Schoenbrun. Movie lovers took note of some interesting casting choices, including Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst joining Phoebe Bridgers and Justice Smith, and there are a couple of former Nickelodeon stars credited that I won’t spoil here. Critics have seen the upcoming film, and this sounds like another winner.
The movie centers around two friends — Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) — and their love for the fictional TV show The Pink Opaque. However, as Sarah El-Mahmoud points out in CinemaBlend’s review of I Saw the TV Glow, it’s about so much more than that. The film isn’t your typical horror flick in the traditional sense of monsters or gore, she says, but it’s still incredibly effective in getting its unsettling message across. El-Mahmoud rates the movie 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Evan Valentine of ComicBook.com agrees with the above assessment, also rating the movie 4 out of 5. Valentine says this scratches the itch of anyone nostalgic for ‘90s Nickelodeon-style storytelling and is sure to be considered a cult classic. Categorizing I Saw the TV Glow as simply horror is to do it a disservice, the critic says, writing:
Julia Glassman of The Mary Sue gives it a perfect 5 out of 5 TVs, calling the film “a gorgeous fever dream.” This is a must-see for anyone who digs strange stories, indie filmmaking and genuine emotion in the undercurrents of their horror. Glassman says:
Robert Kojder of Flickering Myth also gives I Saw the TV Glow 5 out of 5 stars, describing it as “simultaneously shocking and soul-draining.” While that doesn’t sound altogether pleasant, Kojder notes that this is one movie-going experience that isn’t likely to be duplicated ever again. The critic says basically the less you know going in, the better, saying:
BJ Colangelo of SlashFilm says some of the movie's devices, including characters breaking the fourth wall or spouting long-winded monologues, might become distracting for those unfamiliar with the types of shows that inspired it. It may also be too metaphorical or too pretentious for some, Colangelo says, but for others it will be the most important film they see all year. The critic rates it 8 out of 10, writing:
This film has been getting some attention for a few months after making the festival circuit, and it seems the majority of critics who caught an early screening agree with the above opinions, as I Saw the TV Glow is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score.
Will this go down as one of A24’s best movies? You don’t have to wait long to find out. Jane Schoenbrun’s project will see a limited release on May 3 before going wide on Friday, May 17. In the meantime, be sure to check out all of the other upcoming horror movies, and our 2024 movie release calendar for films of all genres.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.