GMA Has Lost Another On-Air Personality, As Rob Marciano Exits Following Complaints From Coworkers

It's been confirmed that ABC meteorologist and Good Morning America regular, Rob Marciano, is out. Following reports that staffers were complaining about his behavior on set for years, the weatherman no longer works at the network. This marks another major change in the lineup of ABC's news team, specifically regarding GMA, as this news comes a little over a year after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach left.

Dylan Byers was the first to report for Puck about Marciano leaving ABC. His tweet breaking the news about the on-air personality who appeared frequently on GMA on the weekends as well as World News Tonight explained:

Rob Marciano, the ABC News & Good Morning America meteorologist, has been fired from the network, per sources familiar. Multiple staffers had made complaints about Marciano’s behavior over the years and he was at least temporarily barred from the main GMA set in NYC.

Along with that, THR confirmed through sources that the meteorologist is "no longer employed by the news division."

This news comes a year after it was reported that Marciano had been “banned” from the Times Square Studios in New York City, according to Page Six . In March of 2023, news broke that the meteorologist hadn’t been in the studio for nearly a year because he wasn’t allowed there. This was because he reportedly made “a colleague feel uncomfortable” the year before. At the time, an insider told the publication that what he did was “improper, but he was punished for it.”

We don’t know what those “improper” actions were, but the article explained that it could have been connected to allegations that he was dealing with anger management issues.

While Robach and Holmes signed exit agreements months after news about the GMA3 hosts’ alleged affair broke and they were pulled off the air – they were taken off air in December 2022, and they signed exit agreements in January 2023 after ABC conducted an internal investigation – it seems that what is happening with Marciano is more immediate. Reports claim that there have been problems regarding his actions for years, however, it would seem he is quickly leaving ABC.

While obviously, these are two very different circumstances, it is worth noting that these three big exits have all happened over the course of about a year. Meaning, there has been a fair amount of change in Good Morning America’s line-up of on-air personalities.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rob Marciano had been at GMA and ABC News since 2014, per THR, meaning he had been with the network for almost a decade. Before that, he worked as a co-anchor on Entertainment Tonight, and he was a meteorologist at CNN.

As we learn more about this situation, and more details arise about Marciano’s exit, we’ll keep you posted.