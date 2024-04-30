One Grey’s Anatomy Line That’s Under-The-Radar Become ‘Part Of The Conversation’ Years Later, According To Shonda Rhimes

Grey’s Anatomy is continuing its historic run on ABC, and along with the show’s wildest medical cases, fans have stuck around for all of the drama, romance, and much more. The series has had some memorable moments throughout the 20 seasons, and even some that have become pretty popular -- such as Meredith’s “Pick me. Choose me. Love me.” However, creator Shonda Rhimes revealed the under-the-radar line that has now become a part of everyday conversations.

It's no secret that Grey’s Anatomy has had an impact on pop culture for numerous reasons. The medical drama is so big, in fact, that Rhimes is even hearing lines out in public, especially this one in particular. She told Variety more about the two little words she constantly hears and how great it’s been see it used in everyday life:

The phrase ‘my person’ has become just a part of conversation now. I hear it all the time from people, and they’re not referencing me in their minds. It’s weird! And it’s kind of amazing.

The quote “My person” has been used since basically the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy. Whether it’s Meredith calling Derek, Cristina, or Alex that, or fans pointing out other pairs, both platonic and romantic, it’s been used quite a lot over the years. The fact that more and more people are starting to use it, whether they know it's a Grey’s Anatomy reference or not, must be a pretty cool feeling for Rhimes.

Speaking of “My person,” Meredith was missing one of hers in a recent episode of Grey’s Anatomy when her son Bailey fell ill. She admitted to Webber that she still misses Derek like crazy, especially when the kids wake up in the middle of the night, and she doesn’t have anyone to talk to. While Derek was surely not Meredith’s only “person,” his death was the one that hit the hardest. Now that the series is starting to focus more on her relationship with Nick, perhaps he could be just what she needs, her person if you will, but it’s hard to tell since she isn’t on the show as much anymore.

With Grey’s Anatomy renewed for Season 21, its impact will surely continue. Even though it’s hard to tell how much longer Grey’s will realistically last, the series will definitely still be part of conversations years after the doors at Grey Sloan close.

However, the doors are still wide open, and there is much to look forward to in these remaining episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 20, including one final crossover with its spinoff Station 19. There is no end in sight for Grey’s, and it’s going to be exciting to see how else it impacts pop culture like it did with "my person."

New episodes premiere on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the 2024 TV schedule.