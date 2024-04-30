Is CBS' FBI Losing Maggie After Season 6? I'm Not Too Worried After What Missy Peregrym Told Us
Missy Peregrym dropped some comments about Maggie on FBI.
The 2024 TV season is winding down for many of network television's biggest shows, including CBS' FBI. Fans of that drama are more secure than most about the future thanks to CBS delivering a three-season renewal, but FBI returning through Season 9 doesn't mean the cast will remain the same. The most recent episode raised the possibility that Maggie might step away from work at 26 Fed, which would be a bummer, to say the least. So, I revisited a conversation with actress Missy Peregrym from earlier in Season 6 and what she said makes me less nervous about Maggie's future.
The Latest Plot Twist For Maggie
In the FBI episode that aired on April 23 (and is available streaming via Paramount+ subscription), Maggie went undercover to try and rescue a kidnapped pregnant woman from a cult's compound, along with Scola and OA. While they were successful, Maggie was shot. Her bulletproof vest worn under her clothes saved her life, but the shot came terrifyingly close to missing the vest and hitting Maggie instead. If the bullet had hit even an inch in a different direction, she would have died... and Ella would have been an orphan again, which weighed on Maggie at the end of the hour.
It was also weighing on OA, who pushed past some hesitation and told Isobel that he thinks Maggie needs to be benched for a bit so she can take some time with Ella. It's a contrast to Scola covering for Tiff during her emotional struggles in Season 6, but OA clearly felt guilty about it and was accounting for Ella's wellbeing, not just Maggie's. All in all, it truly seems like this storyline could be a way for FBI to write out Missy Peregrym without harming Maggie, and I doubt I'm the only person with that on their mind after the latest episode.
What Missy Peregrym Told us
When I spoke with Missy Peregrym earlier this year prior to the three-season renewal, she shared some hopes for the future that make me think she's definitely planning further ahead on FBI than the finale in late May. After weighing in on how motherhood and FBI field agent status "don't really go together" back in early April, she shared her thoughts on what didn't really make sense about Maggie's plans.
At the time, she had already shared some scenes with Rose Decker as Ella, and I asked Peregrym what it has been like to work closely with a young actress this season. The FBI star explained:
Missy Peregrym spoke with CinemaBlend for Episode 7 in early April. Unless the actress just meant the six remaining episodes of the sixth season as the "long time" she hoped she'd be able to work with young Rose Decker, that sounds to me like she was planning a future into Season 7 and beyond. She continued:
Again, those don't sound like the words of a woman whose journey as Maggie would end by the end of May, and it would be a shame to lose this storyline too early. As Peregrym noted, Maggie doesn't have a partner in her personal life, and we've already seen Scola and Nina's attempts at parenthood this season. Why not Maggie's in the long term as well? Peregrym elaborated on this plot as a powerful way to dig into her character's personal life:
FBI was renewed for Season 7 and beyond just days after this interview with Missy Peregrym, and it certainly sounded like the only obstacle to Maggie's journey continuing was whether or not CBS would renew the drama. And that's certainly not an obstacle anymore, with three more seasons on the way! Peregym continued:
Can I be blamed for not feeling too nervous about Maggie's future at 26 Fed after these comments from Missy Peregrym? Of course, none of them guarantee that FBI will end Season 6 will Maggie still set for the thick of the action, and there's no clear option for how she could balance field work with parenthood.
For now, keep tuning in to FBI on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by FBI: International – which is actually losing its lead this season – at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows' finales will air on May 21, and all three are also available streaming now via Paramount+ subscription.
