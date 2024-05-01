Family Feud's Steve Harvey Loses It After Pastor And Another Older Contestant Share The Filthiest PG-Rated Answers Possible

A pastor and older man bringing up “something sexual” and wiping one’s butt on national television – yep, that will for sure make for another eventful evening at Family Feud! One of the reasons why the game show has been a mainstay on television for almost 50 years is certainly for all the quirky moments in between where the contestants say the darndest things. That was proven once again in a recent episode that airred on the 2024 TV schedule, because it was hilarious to watch Steve Harvey lose it over a couple answers to one particular question.

The question was this: “Things you’ve stuck your finger in more times than you can count.” Yes, it does seem like the kind of question the writers added to the pile to suss out those with their head in the gutter. Check out what happened in the YouTube clip below:

The moment happened during this past Thursday’s episode, before being shared to Family Feud’s socials. When the two families of the evening went head-to-head on the question, the Maye family clicked the buzzer quicker with one member answering “pie” to “things you’ve stuck your finger in more times than you can count.” They got the No. 1 most answered question, which was food in general leading Harvey to go to the rest of the Maye side of the stage.

One member then answered “my mouth” before Harvey went to Pastor Wallace to continue completing the board. Wallace answered with a muttered “something sexual,” which was incorrect. The funny moment was followed by the elder Maye answering “wiping your butt," which was also incorrect. For a question that could have gone down filthier roads, it’s funny to see a pastor and older man dance around the promiscuity of it in such a PG fashion to get their points.

More On Steve Harvey (Image credit: Sherri) A.I. Steve Harvey Running From Monsters And Being In A Hardcore Band Is My New Internet Obsession

This is far from the first time sexual innuendos have made it into Family Feud in a funny way such as this. Harvey memorably deals with flirty contestants on occasion, and he finds the fun in the ways questions such as this can get upstanding citizens like this pastor thinking about “something sexual.” Remember that one time when a player answered “Kelly Clarkston” when asked to describe something “hot-hot-hot”?

Steve Harvey continues to be an endlessly entertaining host on Family Feud. Check out where he ranks in our best game show hosts list . The host is currently set to continue leading the show at least into the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Harvey has been the face of the show since 2010. Since this year, the series has been shooting in Atlanta through Tyler Perry Studios after previously being another Los Angeles-based game show.

To catch moments like this in real time, you can watch Family Feud every weekday.