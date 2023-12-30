Gary Oldman Reveals The Batman Villain He Believes Christopher Nolan Wanted Him To Play Before He Was Cast As Jim Gordon, And I Think He Would Have Nailed It

There have been many great depictions of Batman’s closest ally, Jim Gordon . Still, one could easily argue that Gary Oldman's portrayal in Christopher Nolan's acclaimed The Dark Knight trilogy is the definitive cinematic take on Commissioner Gordon. Nolan's trilogy breathed new life into the then-dormant Batman franchise, offering a more thorough exploration of well-known characters like Gordon than previous projects. Surprisingly, the Oppenheimer director initially didn't envision The Darkest Hour actor as the straight-laced cop we eventually saw on screen. Instead, the director initially considered him for the role of The Scarecrow. Honestly, I think the Harry Potter alum would have crushed it in the part.

In a recent Happy, Sad, Confused interview, Gary Oldman disclosed that he was considered for an iconic Caped Crusader villain before landing the role of Gordon. Contrary to the rumor linking him to Ra's al Ghul, a character portrayed by Liam Neeson in Batman Begins, Oldman clarified that he believes he was initially approached for the role of Scarecrow. Eventually, the part was impeccably executed by Cillian Murphy, a longtime collaborator with Nolan. The actor responded to the question of whether he was offered Ra's al Ghul, saying:

I got a feeling it was Scarecrow. … And that was about the time when I was sort of thinking, ‘I’ve had enough of [playing villains].’ I think it was my manager who suggested to Chris, 'What about Jim Gordon?' And, to his credit, Chris [went,] 'Hm, that’s interesting.' And we met, and that’s how it sort of came about. But I think it might be Scarecrow.

The Scarecrow debuted in DC Comics in 1941 as a villainous character in Batman's rogues gallery. Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, originally, Jonathan Crane was a brilliant psychology professor, but he later turned to a life of crime due to his dark past of abuse and bullying. He is known for his use of the "fear toxin," which exploits the phobias of the people of Gotham City, causing both its residents and Batman to suffer. He calls himself the "Master of Fear." In Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, Scarecrow is portrayed by Cillian Murphy, who gives him a distinct look with a burlap sack and rebreather, highlighting his expertise in mental manipulation rather than physical intimidation.

There are still some unanswered questions regarding The Dark Knight trilogy, but one thing is certain -- Gary Oldman was perfectly cast as Commissioner Gordon. Although he could have done justice to the role of Scarecrow, that character only had a few scenes to shine in the movies, and it would have been unfair to such a talented actor. I am glad we witnessed one of the most definitive takes on Gordon in one of the best movies of the 2000s.