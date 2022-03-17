Robert Pattinson's The Batman Can't Stop Killing It In Theaters, Crosses Another Box Office Milestone

The Batman has been playing in theaters for two weeks now, arriving a little over eight months after its originally-planned June 25, 2021 release. While many movies are still fighting uphill battles with their theatrical runs due to the pandemic, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Robert Pattinson first outing as DC Comics’ Caped Crusader is doing quite well for itself commercially. The latest update on that front is that The Batman has crossed the $500 million mark worldwide.

As of the morning of Thursday, March 17, The Batman’s global total sits at $505.8 million worldwide, meaning it’s halfway to the coveted $1 billion milestone. Whether The Batman has the legs to hit that particular mark remains to be seen, but this is nonetheless a tremendous achievement. Breaking down the numbers further, the Matt Reeves-helmed superhero movie has raked in $258.3 million in North American theaters and $247.5 million overseas. This box office update arrives shortly after it was reported that The Batman surpassed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ theatrical total.

Keep in mind that there also still some international territories where The Batman hasn’t opened yet, including China, which could give it a major commercial boost. That said, Batman’s latest theatrical adventure has already broken Warner Bros. Pictures’ pandemic-era records both domestically and worldwide, and it has also scored the biggest debut for a DC movie in seven markets, among other accomplishments. Here’s what Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich had to say about The Batman’s box office success in an official statement:

We couldn’t be more thrilled to see people all over the world enjoying The Batman in theaters. Matt Reeves has delivered an extraordinary film that manages to honor the legacy of this global cultural hero while taking moviegoers into an experience that feels fresh and original. We congratulate Matt, Dylan, Walter, Chantal, Robert and Zoë, and the entire cast and crew on this wonderful benchmark.

Originally envisioned as a solo vehicle for Ben Affleck’s Batman following his appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League, The Batman was retooled as a reboot set outside of the DC Extended Universe once Matt Reeves came aboard to direct and pen the script (he shares the ‘Written By’ credit with Peter Craig). Set in his second year of fighting crime in Gotham City, this movie sees Robert Pattinson allying himself with Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman and tangling with villains like Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton/Riddler, Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin and John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone. Other notable cast members include Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál.

The Batman’s theatrical run isn’t ending anytime soon, but it’s already performed well enough that it’d be reasonable to expect that Warner Bros. will officially announce any day now that a sequel is in development. Those of you wanting to watch The Batman from the comfort of your own home will be able to do so with an HBO Max subscription starting April 19. That same streaming service will also be home to the officially-ordered Penguin spinoff series Colin Farrell is returning to lead, and Matt Reeves is also now developing a show based around the Arkham State Hospital.