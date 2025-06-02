Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman Is Legendary, And I Love Hearing Danny DeVito's Candid Thoughts About Working With And 'Lusting After' Her In Batman Returns
Danny DeVito appears to have really enjoyed his time on Batman Returns
There will always be debates over who the best live-action Batman was on the big screen, but, with apologies to Anne Hathaway and Zoë Kravitz, I’m not sure there’s any real argument over who the best on-screen Catwoman has been. It has to have been Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns.
Pfeiffer’s Catwoman was absolutely iconic, though her wearing a skintight body suit may have had a lot to do with that. One person who clearly loved Pfeiffer in Batman Returns was her co-star Danny DeVito. In the new Actors on Actors from Variety, DeVito talks with modern Penguin Colin Farrell, and he admits that he would go the extra mile if he knew he was sharing a scene with the actress. DeVito said…
Michelle Pfeiffer was only brought in to play Selena Kyle in Batman Returns after Annette Bening became pregnant and couldn’t play the role. Pfeffer went on to create the version of Catwoman that all others would be compared to. It is almost certainly one of the sexiest performances in any comic book movie. DeVito says he loved working with the iconic actress, and can’t help but mention the sex appeal element, saying…
To be clear, DeVito isn’t talking about himself lusting after Michelle Pfeiffer here. He’s pointing out that lusting after Catwoman was part of his character, Oswald Cobblepot. Having said that, it doesn’t sound like the actor minded much. When asked by Colin Farrell how the actress might have felt about all this, DeVito thinks Michelle Pfeiffer enjoyed it all. He added...
To be fair, everybody is lusting after Catwoman in Batman Returns, it’s very much intentional, as Selina Kyle uses her sex appeal to her advantage throughout the film. It’s a significant part of the movie, and also a significant part of the reason that many parents, and corporate sponsors, were upset with Batman Returns. It was seen as too mature regarding both sex and violence for a Batman movie, and led to the major realignment of tone that we would see under Joel Schumacher with Batman Forever and Batman & Robin.
Danny DeVito clearly loved making Batman Returns, and the rest of us still love watching it. It’s one of the best, if not the best, big-screen Batman adventures to date. That’s not entirely because Michelle Pfeiffer is so unforgettable, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.