6 Things We Can’t Wait To See The Flash Do On The Big Screen

For the past couple of years, we have been hearing all about Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. And in recent months, we’ve been treated to multiple trailers and first looks showing what Ezra Miller has in store for us with the return of Barry Allen, as well as some other iconic DC Comics characters.

As part of our partnership with AMC Theatres, where you can now purchase tickets to see The Flash in theaters, we've come up with a list of six things we can't wait to see the Scarlet Speedster in the upcoming superhero movie on the big screen. From traveling through time and the multiverse to teaming up with Michael Keaton's returning Batman , there is so much we just can't wait to see go down in The Flash.

Use His Super Speed To Travel Through Time And The Multiverse

The Flash appears to have a simple enough premise: Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother’s death. But in doing so, the Scarlet Speedster creates not only a world of issues, but a multiverse of problems, one that sends him to an alternate reality with legendary heroes and diabolical villains.

On one hand, the idea of watching The Flash travel back in time is incredibly exciting, as we’ll surely be treated to some epic action sequences and stunning visuals while he’s traveling at superhuman speed. The same can be said about this alternate reality and all its possibilities. But at the same time, the emotional journey that Barry will surely go through as he tries to prevent his mom’s tragic death and prevent his father from being wrongfully convicted for it, is something that has us just as excited.

Show Off His New Costume, Including Its Ring Container

One of the best parts about any new superhero movie is the new suit and gadgets employed by the central hero. And based on the footage we’ve seen from The Flash thanks to its multiple teasers and trailers, Barry Allen’s new costume looks to be one of the coolest and most impressive outfits we’ve seen in a comic book movie in some time. And honestly, that’s exciting to think about.

The Flash has always had one of the DCEU’s coolest costumes, but the suit in his new solo outing is not only out of this world, it’s out of this universe. The crimson exterior, which is divided by golden lines, pops, and we just can't wait to see it in action. And then there is the alternate Barry’s suit, which looks to be made from discarded pieces of Batman’s costume that have been spray-painted red. To say we’re excited to see how this comes to fruition is an understatement.

Team Up With Michael Keaton’s Version of Batman

For a lot of us, Michael Keaton was the first actor we saw playing Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, on the big screen 30-plus years ago, and now the beloved actor is finally returning to the role in The Flash. Seriously, this is one of those films that takes a movie that was already receiving a great deal of buzz and turns up the excitement exponentially. It’s something many of us always wanted to see again but never thought would happen.

And judging by the trailers and everything else we’ve seen and heard about The Flash, it looks like Keaton’s take on Batman is going to be a central part of the movie, and not just a quick cameo. The iconic suit, his Bat Cave of unforgettable vehicles, and all those gadgets make it hard to contain our excitement. Add in his quotable “You wanna get nuts?” line, and the anticipation goes up even more.

Form A Partnership With Supergirl

Another team-up that we can’t wait to see in The Flash is the one involving Barry Allen and Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle), aka, Supergirl. In the movie’s alternate universe, Kara has a similar story to Kal-El, in that she’s an orphan from Krypton who arrives on Earth and later becomes its sworn protector.

The footage of Zor-El midflight, or taking any challenges that come her way, is impressive to say the least, and we can’t wait to see what comes of her story and role in the movie. Teaming up with The Flash to protect Earth and prevent the very fabric of space and time from getting ripped apart also seems like something that will be great to see on the big screen. And it will also be cool to see what Calle does in her portrayal of Supergirl, as she’s the first Latina actress to portray the character.

Fight Alongside Another Version Of Himself Who Has Super Speed

In addition to teaming up with Supergirl and two different Batmen in The Flash, Barry Allen will also fight alongside another version of himself, one who also has super speed. This alternate version of The Flash looks to be a major part of the movie and at the center of some of its bigger action sequences.

The idea of two versions of the character using their superpowers to save the day, and the multiverse, is another thing we just can’t wait to see go down when The Flash opens on the big screen. And with Ezra Miller getting even more of an opportunity to showcase their acting skills (especially when playing two different characters) should make for an unforgettable experience for everyone in the theater.

Take On Man Of Steel’s General Zod

The return of General Zod (Michael Shannon), the big bad from Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, is something that has had us excited ever since we found out the character was returning to the DCEU. And not only will we get to see Supergirl take on her fellow Kryptonian in the upcoming adventure, we’ll also get to see what Barry Allen (and alternate Barry Allen) have in store for the diabolical foe determined to wipe out life on Earth.

Those of us who were sad to see the iconic character meet a quick end in the DCEU’s first movie a decade ago should be in a good spot when Zod returns to the big screen in hopes of carrying out his diabolical plan. And the idea of Shannon reprising the role all these years later is also something everyone should be excited about, even if you missed his first turn as the character.

We can't wait to see what Andy Muschietti has in store for us with The Flash, whether it's characters like Barry Allen and Bruce Wayne teaming up to save the day, working alongside a new hero, or anything else we covered.

The Flash opens in theaters on June 16, 2023.