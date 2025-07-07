Yes, David Corenswet Is A DC Star, But The Way He Describes James Gunn’s Universe Still Has Me Incredibly Hyped For The Future

Some of the casual fans looking at the development of the new DC Universe of films and television shows – collectively known in its early stages as Gods and Monsters – might assume that James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie is the first step into the world. Not the case. Gunn actually launched his world with the animated series Creature Commandos, an outstanding adventure that already earned a second season. The DCU is taking big, bold swings out of the gate, greenlighting such upcoming DC projects as a Supergirl movie starring Milly Alcock, Peacemaker Season 2, a Green Lantern TV series on HBO, and a Clayface movie written by Mike Flanagan. Incredible.

Superman will be a massive step forward for the universe. But while CinemaBlend was visiting the superhero blockbuster’s set in Cleveland, Ohio, we spoke with leading man David Corenswet about his participation in future DC movies, and the confidence that he has in James Gunn’s vision. Granted, we understand that Corenswet is a “company man” now, and has to say the right thing. But based on some of the creative decisions made behind the scenes on the DCU, I think they lend real credence to his commentary.

First off, with regards to the way the DCU is being built, David Corenswet told CinemaBlend:

(James Gunn) means it when he says that no plan is better than the quality of the scripts, and the directors who he and Peter have to do them. And the problem I think there… I don't know very much about the comic book fandom and the idea of getting a timeline announcement. I know very little about that. But I know that for better or for worse, they will compromise a timeline rather than compromise a film. They want to make good movies, and good television shows, and they want them to be worth watching, and worth rewatching. If people knew what goes in to getting a movie together and making a movie, they'd understand that if you stick too closely to the plan, you're going to end up compromising on the things that are actually important, and the things that keep people coming back to the theater, and get people wanting to show their kids the movies that they saw. So that's the guiding light for him and Peter moving forward. There are some things coming up. But that's the main principle, and that's a good person to be working for.

So far, James Gunn and producing partner Peter Safran appear to be sticking to their guns (sorry) when it comes to that mantra. There are movies that were announced during the early stages of the DCU – including a new Batman movie involving Damian Wayne as Robin – that has yet to move into pre-production because Gunn says the script isn’t where it needs to be. On the flip side, the recently announced Clayface project was not on the studio’s radar until Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep) delivered a screenplay that got everyone excited about the potential.

In no way are we trying to make this a Marvel vs. DC thing, but the MCU had become a little bit guilty of committing itself to anticipated projects – cough cough, Blade, cough cough – and then shuffling them around a release calendar. Also, the previous DC regime committed to a ton of projects that had no hope of getting made, which made fans excited, but ultimately let them down.

It sounds like, based on what we are hearing, Gunn and Safran want to avoid that level of mess. Scripts will dictate decisions, and projects will move forward when – and only when – they are good and ready. Superman will be one of them. It drops in theaters on July 11, 2025.