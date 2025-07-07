Yes, David Corenswet Is A DC Star, But The Way He Describes James Gunn’s Universe Still Has Me Incredibly Hyped For The Future
I can't wait for what's to come!
Some of the casual fans looking at the development of the new DC Universe of films and television shows – collectively known in its early stages as Gods and Monsters – might assume that James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie is the first step into the world. Not the case. Gunn actually launched his world with the animated series Creature Commandos, an outstanding adventure that already earned a second season. The DCU is taking big, bold swings out of the gate, greenlighting such upcoming DC projects as a Supergirl movie starring Milly Alcock, Peacemaker Season 2, a Green Lantern TV series on HBO, and a Clayface movie written by Mike Flanagan. Incredible.
Superman will be a massive step forward for the universe. But while CinemaBlend was visiting the superhero blockbuster’s set in Cleveland, Ohio, we spoke with leading man David Corenswet about his participation in future DC movies, and the confidence that he has in James Gunn’s vision. Granted, we understand that Corenswet is a “company man” now, and has to say the right thing. But based on some of the creative decisions made behind the scenes on the DCU, I think they lend real credence to his commentary.
First off, with regards to the way the DCU is being built, David Corenswet told CinemaBlend:
So far, James Gunn and producing partner Peter Safran appear to be sticking to their guns (sorry) when it comes to that mantra. There are movies that were announced during the early stages of the DCU – including a new Batman movie involving Damian Wayne as Robin – that has yet to move into pre-production because Gunn says the script isn’t where it needs to be. On the flip side, the recently announced Clayface project was not on the studio’s radar until Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep) delivered a screenplay that got everyone excited about the potential.
In no way are we trying to make this a Marvel vs. DC thing, but the MCU had become a little bit guilty of committing itself to anticipated projects – cough cough, Blade, cough cough – and then shuffling them around a release calendar. Also, the previous DC regime committed to a ton of projects that had no hope of getting made, which made fans excited, but ultimately let them down.
It sounds like, based on what we are hearing, Gunn and Safran want to avoid that level of mess. Scripts will dictate decisions, and projects will move forward when – and only when – they are good and ready. Superman will be one of them. It drops in theaters on July 11, 2025.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.