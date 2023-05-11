Adam Warlock Builds On A Major Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Scene

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we will reach the end of a story a decade in the making. We’ve followed Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, and the rest of the team through two other Guardians of the Galaxy films and a couple of Avengers side projects to get here, the end of the line. The Guardians have defeated several villains (opens in new tab) to get this far, however, there are some loose ends to tie up before we get to the finish line, and one of the biggest revolves around a scene at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and how it will connect to the story in Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 introduces several new characters that haven’t appeared in previous Marvel films, but one of the most important is Adam Warlock, as played by Will Poulter. Warlock is a character that we haven’t seen before, but he‘s one that we knew we would see because his appearance was strongly hinted at in the end credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In partnership with AMC Theaters, where tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (opens in new tab) are on sale now, we take a look at how this important scene from Vol. 2 impacts the new film.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What Happened In The Key Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Scene

Marvel Studios is famous for dropping scenes during the end credits of their movies. Sometimes these are just for fun, but other times they tease the future for particular characters or the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has several of these short scenes, and while most are just there for fun, one of them quietly introduced an antagonist for the new movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 includes a race of “perfect” beings called The Sovereign. The movie opens with the Guardians defending them from an interdimensional creature attempting to consume some valuable batteries – but after Rocket steals a few of those same batteries, The Sovereign chase after the team to punish them for their indiscretion..

In one of the final scenes of the second Guardians film, we see that the Sovereign high priestess Ayesha, having been defeated in her attempts to kill the Guardians, is breeding a new member of the Sovereign in a “birthing pod.” She calls her creation the next step in the evolution of the Sovereign race, indicating that this new being will be better and stronger, and he’s specifically being created to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy. She names this new being Adam.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

How Adam Warlock Fits Into Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

If you’ve seen any of the trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, then you’ve certainly seen the golden man played by Will Poulter. This is Adam out of his birthing pod and ready to do what he was literally born to do: destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy. Adam is called the Warlock, which appears to be more title than surname, indicating that he holds a position of high regard among the Sovereign.

Adam Warlock is a longstanding Marvel Comics character, who was actually a key part of the original Infinity Gauntlet story in the comics. His movie counterpart is more than a little different, though he is still clearly recognizable to those that would know him from the comics.

Guardians 3 sees the return of Ayesha and her son Adam, who are on the warpath to avenge the slight at the hands of the Guardians. However, Adam is just one of the antagonists that the Guardians of the Galaxy must overcome if they are going to survive.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.