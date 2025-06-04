Would Karen Gillan Return As Nebula In The MCU? Here’s The Latest From The Actress

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, with the studio methodically releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Those who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Guardians of the Galaxy is a fan favorite franchise. After the Guardians 3 ending, fans are wondering if/when the team might return in upcoming Marvel movies. And Nebula actress Karen Gillan recently spoke about that possibility.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 offered the motley crew of cosmic heroes a happy ending, although many of them went their separate ways. Nebula and Drax decided to raise the children they rescued on Knowhere, and it's unclear if we'll ever see that duo again. While speaking with MovieWeb, the Doctor Who alum was asked this, saying:

It's so much fun working in the Marvel world… in terms of the future, can't say anything. You know how it goes, but maybe… never say, never.

How delightfully cryptic. While it doesn't seem like there are any future plans for Nebula, Gillan doesn't sound opposed to popping back up as the Blue Meanie. Hopefully Kevin Feige and company will cook up a reason to bring her back, because she's one of my favorite characters in all of the MCU.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Karen Gillan's tenure in the MCU is streaming on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Of course, there are some possible roadblocks into Gillan one again playing Nebula in the MCU. To start, James Gunn is now co-CEO of DC's studio, and his contract with Marvel reached its conclusion with Guardians 3. He's likely going to be way too busy to craft another cosmic story, which means Karen Gillan might have to work with a new filmmaker. Whether or not she's interested in the MCU without Gunn remains to be seen.

The title card at the end of Guardians 3 claimed that Star-Lord was going to return to the MCU at some point, but the same was not confirmed for the rest of the team. Dave Bautista needed a break from Drax's makeup, and I have to assume that that Gillan might have similar feelings. After all, she's spent a decade in the extensive makeup and prosthetics to bring Nebula to life.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At the time of writing this story, none of the Guardians have been confirmed in Avengers: Doomsday's cast list. That includes Chris Pratt, who joked about not having a chair in the live stream announcement. And if Star-Lord isn't going to appear, then I have to assume the same can be said for Nebula and the rest of the crew.

Of course, Marvel actors are known for lying to the press in order to keep the shared universe spoiler-free. Case in point: Andrew Garfield lying for years about playing Spider-Man prior to the release of No Way Home.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Karen Gillan's tenure as Nebula is streaming now on Disney+, and the next movie hitting theaters is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release dates. I'll just keep hoping we get to see Nebula at some point down the line.