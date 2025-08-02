A YouTuber Met Lin-Manuel Miranda While Dressed As Hei Hei From Moana, And His Reaction Is Priceless
Lin-Manuel Miranda was not ready for this.
I’ve been lucky enough to meet some pretty famous people in this job, but one star I would love to meet that I haven’t yet had the pleasure of crossing paths with is Lin-Manuel Miranda. I’m a big fan of basically everything he’s ever done, and it would be wonderful to be able to tell him that in person.
One person who I now know feels the same way is Disney Dan. The man who is best known for his in-depth videos on theme park costumed characters recently had the opportunity to meet the Hamilton and Moana songwriter. So, of course, he did not throw away his shot. In pure Disney Dan fashion, he met Miranda while dressed in a giant chicken costume, and the only thing better is the look on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s face when he spies Hei Hei from across the room. Check it out.
That's priceless, no notes. First, you can see Lin-Manuel Miranda's reaction looking like he can’t believe what he’s seeing, then he walks over to meet “Hei Hei.” It’s just the most cordial exchange in the world, like he’s not shaking hands with a giant chicken. [Insert Animaniacs joke here.]
While Dan’s trademark laugh is on full display here, you can still tell he’s truly honored to meet Lin-Manuel Miranda in person. Miranda seems to understand that he's talking to a true fan and treats the experience that way.
If you're in the theme park sphere, then you likely know Disney Dan. His YouTube channel covers a variety of theme park-related topics, but is primarily focused on the history and evolution of character costumes in theme parks.
Dan’s passion for the massive costumes that are worn in theme parks has led to a love of costumes in general for him. He’s previously visited Epic Universe dressed as Toothless and ridden Universal’s Cat in the Hat ride as the Cat in the Hat.
This is far from the first time that Disney Dan has gotten a strong reaction from a costume. This is the same guy who showed up at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on the last day of Muppet*Vision 3D in a Monsters Inc. mask and trolled guests watching the show one last time, with the IP that is set to replace the attraction. To my knowledge, he didn’t show up at the closure of the Rivers of America in a Cars-themed costume, but he did threaten to do so.
Honestly, this whole exchange just makes me want to hang out with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney Dan together. They both seem like people who would have a good time together and are more than willing to have a little fun at their own expense.
