Rumor Claims Will Poulter Might Be Going From Marvel To DC For Another James Gunn Collaboration
Will Poulter may be looking to become another sci-fi hero for DC.
When actors and directors work well together, they tend to work together frequently. James Gunn has a few actors who tend to show up in his projects again and again, including Nathan Fillion and Michael Rooker. Now it looks like there may be a new member of Team Gunn, as it’s being reported Guadians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Will Poulter could be getting ready to become part of an upcoming DC TV show.
According to a report from Gunnverse, Poulter is currently in talks to join James Gunn’s DCU in the role of science fiction hero Adam Strange. Strange is set to be the focus of an upcoming DCU series for Max. This would mark the second time that Poulter played an outer space hero named Adam in a project involving James Gunn, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice.
Will Poulter Could Become Adam Strange
Will Poulter previously played Adam Warlock for Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the character was a bit superfluous for the movie, he played the role well. If Poulter and Gunn are looking to work together again, they must have both enjoyed the experience. Although, based on the report, it doesn’t appear Gunn is writing the series, as other are reportedly circling the series for that job instead.
Considering that everybody in the Guardians of the Galaxy cast seemed to love James Gunn, even signing a letter asking for him to be brought back when it looked like he might not direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a lot of people have wondered if members of the threequel's cast might join Gunn in the world of DC. Most of the cast, Dave Bautista especially, have seemed to be quite open to the possibility, though there hasn’t been any indication that anybody has been seriously considered for a role of late.
That makes Poulter the biggest name from a Guardians film to join the DCU so far. Technically speaking, his Adam Warlock is still kicking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well, as a member of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team. However, since nobody in that group was part of the recent Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, it doesn’t appear there are any plans for those characters, at least in the near term.
There Are Still A Lot Of Outstanding Questions regarding James Gunn’s DCU
Adam Strange isn’t exactly a household name, though he did appear on the short-lived Krypton TV series. The character’s story is somewhat similar to that of Edgar Rice Burroughs' John Carter, as Strange is an explorer who inadvertently finds himself teleported to an alien world, where he becomes part of their culture. This would certainly make for a strong opportunity to tell a focused story that’s not dependent on a larger universe, but still allows for those connections as desired.
James Gunn has said casting doesn’t happen if there isn’t a script, which, if this news is accurate, means there is already a story for Adam Strange. This would put it further along than many of the projects that James Gunn first announced as part of his Gods & Monsters first chapter of the DCU, many of which already appear to be in limbo. Between this series and the upcoming Clayface movie, it seems some newer projects are taking precedence over older ones.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
This year, we know we’ll see Superman, as well as Peacemaker Season 2. The Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie is in production right now, as is the Lanterns series. Beyond that, we don’t really know what the future holds. The initial report suggests that Adam Strange will first be introduced in some other DC project before his solo series happens. Maybe we’ll get an idea of what that could be when and if this is confirmed.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Channing Tatum’s Comments About Avengers: Doomsday Make It Seem Like His Gambit Return Isn’t Guaranteed (And Now I’m Nervous)
I Feel Like The Thunderbolts* Asterisk Surprise Is The Second Time Marvel Has Whiffed At A Big Title Reveal