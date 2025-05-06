Rumor Claims Will Poulter Might Be Going From Marvel To DC For Another James Gunn Collaboration

Will Poulter may be looking to become another sci-fi hero for DC.

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians 3
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When actors and directors work well together, they tend to work together frequently. James Gunn has a few actors who tend to show up in his projects again and again, including Nathan Fillion and Michael Rooker. Now it looks like there may be a new member of Team Gunn, as it’s being reported Guadians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Will Poulter could be getting ready to become part of an upcoming DC TV show.

According to a report from Gunnverse, Poulter is currently in talks to join James Gunn’s DCU in the role of science fiction hero Adam Strange. Strange is set to be the focus of an upcoming DCU series for Max. This would mark the second time that Poulter played an outer space hero named Adam in a project involving James Gunn, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice.

Will Poulter Could Become Adam Strange

Will Poulter previously played Adam Warlock for Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the character was a bit superfluous for the movie, he played the role well. If Poulter and Gunn are looking to work together again, they must have both enjoyed the experience. Although, based on the report, it doesn’t appear Gunn is writing the series, as other are reportedly circling the series for that job instead.

Considering that everybody in the Guardians of the Galaxy cast seemed to love James Gunn, even signing a letter asking for him to be brought back when it looked like he might not direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a lot of people have wondered if members of the threequel's cast might join Gunn in the world of DC. Most of the cast, Dave Bautista especially, have seemed to be quite open to the possibility, though there hasn’t been any indication that anybody has been seriously considered for a role of late.

That makes Poulter the biggest name from a Guardians film to join the DCU so far. Technically speaking, his Adam Warlock is still kicking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well, as a member of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team. However, since nobody in that group was part of the recent Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, it doesn’t appear there are any plans for those characters, at least in the near term.

There Are Still A Lot Of Outstanding Questions regarding James Gunn’s DCU

Adam Strange isn’t exactly a household name, though he did appear on the short-lived Krypton TV series. The character’s story is somewhat similar to that of Edgar Rice Burroughs' John Carter, as Strange is an explorer who inadvertently finds himself teleported to an alien world, where he becomes part of their culture. This would certainly make for a strong opportunity to tell a focused story that’s not dependent on a larger universe, but still allows for those connections as desired.

James Gunn has said casting doesn’t happen if there isn’t a script, which, if this news is accurate, means there is already a story for Adam Strange. This would put it further along than many of the projects that James Gunn first announced as part of his Gods & Monsters first chapter of the DCU, many of which already appear to be in limbo. Between this series and the upcoming Clayface movie, it seems some newer projects are taking precedence over older ones.

This year, we know we’ll see Superman, as well as Peacemaker Season 2. The Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie is in production right now, as is the Lanterns series. Beyond that, we don’t really know what the future holds. The initial report suggests that Adam Strange will first be introduced in some other DC project before his solo series happens. Maybe we’ll get an idea of what that could be when and if this is confirmed.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

