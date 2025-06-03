Marvel Star Who Hasn’t Been Seen Since Infinity War Is Ready To Return: ‘Definitely More On The Table’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are constantly worried about upcoming Marvel movies, and which characters might pop back up. Benecio del Toro has appeared a number of times as The Collector, and recently expressed interest in returning once again.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, and given the multiversal story fans are expecting just about anyone to appear. The Collector was last seen in Avengers: Infinity War, although del Toro did briefly voice the character for What If...?. When appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he expressed interest playing the cosmic character again, saying:

There’s definitely more on the table. I mean, it’s not up to me, but I think there is.

That's pretty hopeful. While The Collector isn't a huge part of the MCU, his presence is felt throughout the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. And while it's unclear if/when he'll return to the big screen, del Toro did reprise his role for Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney's California Adventure.

It remains to be seen if The Collector returns to the MCU, but the fact that the actor is down to clown is definitely an encouraging message. Doomsday and Secret Wars look like they're going to be truly wild multiversal stories, so just about anyone could potentially pop up.

I would have to assume any possible appearance by Benecio del Toro's signature Marvel character would be linked to cosmic stories, and specifically the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The ending of Guardians 3 showed a new version of the team led by Rocket. Meanwhile, Nebula and Drax are are continuing to live on Knowhere, which used to belong to The Collector. So there are some narrative threads to pull from for this character to once again appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, the studio's plans for the Guardians are a complete mystery. While the title card at the end of Vol. 3 confirmed Star-Lord would be back sometime down the line, it's unclear if the franchise will continue/if we'll see the rest of the team.

Personally, I'd like to see Mantis get her own TV show, showing her solo adventure through the cosmos. This could potentially serve as a reason to bring Benecio del Toro back as The Collector. Or if a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy movie is green lit starring Rocket's team, then that might be another possible avenue. Hey, a guy can dream.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th, 2026, so we'll have to keep wondering about its contents. Next up is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Only time will tell if Benecio del Toro will get to play that character again.