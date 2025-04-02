Will Poulter Absolutely Punched Dave Bautista In The Face On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, And The Gold Paint Moment Makes The Story Even More Memorable

News
By published

Punching Dave Bautista doesn't seem like a good way to stay healthy.

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians 3
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Superhero movies almost always have great action, which is a testament to the fight choreographers, stuntmen, and the actors playing the roles. Of course, two people pretending to beat the hell out of each other can sometimes get out of hand. People actually getting slapped, kicked or punched in the face can certainly happen, as it apparently did on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Adam Warlock portrayer Will Poulter mentioned that he was a fan of Dave Bautista during his WWE days before the two ended up in a fight scene on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Poulter has nothing but praise for Big Dave, especially for the fact that Bautista didn’t seem to mind when Pouler accidently punched him in the face. Poulter explained:

He's a brilliant actor and also the sweetest human being. Like you couldn't ask for a nicer guy to beat the crap out of you. I also fully accidently punched Dave in the face, and he was too nice to say anything. And he was sort of turned away from me, and was like 'No, no, no, you're good, you're good, you're good.'

To be fair, as the best actor who was once a professional wrestler, Bautista is used to being punched in the face. Of course, that doesn’t mean you’d expect him to like it, especially when it was unexpected. It’s also possible that maybe Poulter didn’t hit him all that hard, but there was a telltale sign that Bautista took a decent shot: Adam Warlock’s gold paint on Bautista’s face. Poulter continued:

He walked off and got his makeup touched up. He accidentally turned to show the side of the face I suspected I might have punched him on. It was gold. It was gold knuckle prints on his face. So, I knew he was being too nice to tell me 'You punched me in the face you idiot.'

One can only imagine how Dave Bautista looked in his Drax makeup, with gold knuckle prints transferred over from Poulter’s gold makeup. It’s certainly enough of an indication that Bautista got punched. It was awfully nice of him not to say anything.

I had never thought of the complexities that come with doing these sorts of action scenes in makeup. The actors are often in the makeup chair for hours on end to fully apply makeup like what Bautista wore as Drax. It makes me wonder just how easy it would be to touch up the makeup once it transferred like that or if fixing the makeup became a multi-hour process.

Bautista had said the Drax makeup was his least favorite part of the job. Even getting the makeup off is tough. If this errant swing from Will Pouler led to Bautista spending a prolonged session in the makeup chair, that might have bothered him more than the punch.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Simu Liu Posted A Shirtless Thirst Trap In Grey Sweatpants And He Definitely Looks Ready To Play Shang-Chi Again
Viola Davis in The Woman King

Viola Davis Admits She Wants To Join The MCU, And I’m Cracking Up Over The Character Idea She Has
From left to right: Justin Hartley in Tracker, Carrie Preston in Elsbeth, Max Thieriot in Fire Country and Kathy Bates in Matlock.

I Didn't Expect Fire Country's Max Thieriot To Discuss Which CBS Character Would Win In A Fight, But I 100% Agree With His Point About Elsbeth
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Justin Hartley in Tracker, Carrie Preston in Elsbeth, Max Thieriot in Fire Country and Kathy Bates in Matlock.
I Didn't Expect Fire Country's Max Thieriot To Discuss Which CBS Character Would Win In A Fight, But I 100% Agree With His Point About Elsbeth
Brad Pitt looks to the side amused while in the drivers seat in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
David Fincher Reuniting With Brad Pitt For A Quentin Tarantino Sequel Sounds Like A Heavenly Dream, But I Have 2 Big Questions If It Happens
rosamund pike in die another day
'I Discovered Things Like Nipple Covers.' Filming James Bond Sex Scenes With Pierce Brosnan Is Not For The Faint Of Heart Admits Rosamund Pike
Paul Rudd and Matthew Perry in the Friends series finale.
‘When I Think Of Him, I Remember That’: Paul Rudd Recalls Sweet Moment He Shared With Matthew Perry While Working On Friends
Matt and Riley grimacing at laptop screen on Shifting Gears
I Thought Tim Allen’s New Show Would Totally Be Renewed For Season 2. Turns Out There May Be Trouble In Paradise
From left to right: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in Anyone But You, they both have serious expressions on their faces.
Someone Asked Glen Powell's Mom What's Going On With Her Son And Sydney Sweeney, And She Had A Definitive Answer
LeBron James speaks on The Today Show, Diddy speaks at the BET Awards and Jay-Z talks on Hart to Heart.
Reps For LeBron James, Jay-Z And More Respond After Diddy Accuser Claims The Stars Watched Him Get Abused At Party
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
After John Wick 5 Is Announced, Kanye West Has A (Valid) Question About The Keanu Reeves Sequel
Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
Simu Liu Posted A Shirtless Thirst Trap In Grey Sweatpants And He Definitely Looks Ready To Play Shang-Chi Again
The Bride
Amidst Rumors And Release Date Delay, Maggie Gyllenhaal Doubled Down On The Bride And Her ‘Radical’ Vision