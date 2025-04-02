Will Poulter Absolutely Punched Dave Bautista In The Face On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, And The Gold Paint Moment Makes The Story Even More Memorable
Punching Dave Bautista doesn't seem like a good way to stay healthy.
Superhero movies almost always have great action, which is a testament to the fight choreographers, stuntmen, and the actors playing the roles. Of course, two people pretending to beat the hell out of each other can sometimes get out of hand. People actually getting slapped, kicked or punched in the face can certainly happen, as it apparently did on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Adam Warlock portrayer Will Poulter mentioned that he was a fan of Dave Bautista during his WWE days before the two ended up in a fight scene on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Poulter has nothing but praise for Big Dave, especially for the fact that Bautista didn’t seem to mind when Pouler accidently punched him in the face. Poulter explained:
To be fair, as the best actor who was once a professional wrestler, Bautista is used to being punched in the face. Of course, that doesn’t mean you’d expect him to like it, especially when it was unexpected. It’s also possible that maybe Poulter didn’t hit him all that hard, but there was a telltale sign that Bautista took a decent shot: Adam Warlock’s gold paint on Bautista’s face. Poulter continued:
One can only imagine how Dave Bautista looked in his Drax makeup, with gold knuckle prints transferred over from Poulter’s gold makeup. It’s certainly enough of an indication that Bautista got punched. It was awfully nice of him not to say anything.
I had never thought of the complexities that come with doing these sorts of action scenes in makeup. The actors are often in the makeup chair for hours on end to fully apply makeup like what Bautista wore as Drax. It makes me wonder just how easy it would be to touch up the makeup once it transferred like that or if fixing the makeup became a multi-hour process.
Bautista had said the Drax makeup was his least favorite part of the job. Even getting the makeup off is tough. If this errant swing from Will Pouler led to Bautista spending a prolonged session in the makeup chair, that might have bothered him more than the punch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Simu Liu Posted A Shirtless Thirst Trap In Grey Sweatpants And He Definitely Looks Ready To Play Shang-Chi Again
Viola Davis Admits She Wants To Join The MCU, And I’m Cracking Up Over The Character Idea She Has