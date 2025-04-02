Will Poulter Absolutely Punched Dave Bautista In The Face On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, And The Gold Paint Moment Makes The Story Even More Memorable

Superhero movies almost always have great action, which is a testament to the fight choreographers, stuntmen, and the actors playing the roles. Of course, two people pretending to beat the hell out of each other can sometimes get out of hand. People actually getting slapped, kicked or punched in the face can certainly happen, as it apparently did on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Adam Warlock portrayer Will Poulter mentioned that he was a fan of Dave Bautista during his WWE days before the two ended up in a fight scene on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Poulter has nothing but praise for Big Dave, especially for the fact that Bautista didn’t seem to mind when Pouler accidently punched him in the face. Poulter explained:

He's a brilliant actor and also the sweetest human being. Like you couldn't ask for a nicer guy to beat the crap out of you. I also fully accidently punched Dave in the face, and he was too nice to say anything. And he was sort of turned away from me, and was like 'No, no, no, you're good, you're good, you're good.'

To be fair, as the best actor who was once a professional wrestler, Bautista is used to being punched in the face. Of course, that doesn’t mean you’d expect him to like it, especially when it was unexpected. It’s also possible that maybe Poulter didn’t hit him all that hard, but there was a telltale sign that Bautista took a decent shot: Adam Warlock’s gold paint on Bautista’s face. Poulter continued:

He walked off and got his makeup touched up. He accidentally turned to show the side of the face I suspected I might have punched him on. It was gold. It was gold knuckle prints on his face. So, I knew he was being too nice to tell me 'You punched me in the face you idiot.'

One can only imagine how Dave Bautista looked in his Drax makeup, with gold knuckle prints transferred over from Poulter’s gold makeup. It’s certainly enough of an indication that Bautista got punched. It was awfully nice of him not to say anything.

I had never thought of the complexities that come with doing these sorts of action scenes in makeup. The actors are often in the makeup chair for hours on end to fully apply makeup like what Bautista wore as Drax. It makes me wonder just how easy it would be to touch up the makeup once it transferred like that or if fixing the makeup became a multi-hour process.

Bautista had said the Drax makeup was his least favorite part of the job. Even getting the makeup off is tough. If this errant swing from Will Pouler led to Bautista spending a prolonged session in the makeup chair, that might have bothered him more than the punch.